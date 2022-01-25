It’s a winter wonderland in parts of the Mediterranean—a rare sight in a region of the world known for its azure seas and beautiful beaches. A major snowstorm blanketed parts of Greece and Turkey this weekend, causing havoc in an area not accustomed to winter weather.
The snow started to fall in Greece on Sunday before moving west and intensifying on Monday. The Aegean Islands and Turkey were also covered by the end of the storm. This storm, named “Elpida,” the Greek word for “hope,” brought just over 3 inches (8 centimeters) in Athens, while the mountains of Turkey saw snowfall measured in feet. Parts of Athens, including historic sites like the Acropolis, were blanketed in a layer of white; some webcams showed total whiteout conditions as the storm moved through.