Whether your campus stay involves a college’s dormitory, trying your luck at a nearby frat house or sorority, or venturing out on your own in your first apartment, odds are you’re not going to have a lot of living space if your pursuit of higher learning takes you out of town.

But that doesn’t mean you have to live like a cave-dwelling hermit without all the conveniences of modern electronics and appliances. Far from it. We’ve rounded up the best gear and equipment you’ll need to make your college years more enjoyable and more convenient, without over-crowding your living space.

