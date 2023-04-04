Margot Robbie Shines in This Ultra-Plastic Barbie Trailer

Greta Gerwig's Barbie shows off a starry cast in this campy trailer for the film based on the Mattel toy.

By
Linda Codega
Comments (9)
Image for article titled Margot Robbie Shines in This Ultra-Plastic Barbie Trailer
Screenshot: Warner Bros.

After an absolutely incredible teaser trailer for Barbie that aped the “dawn of man” sequence from 2001: A Space Odyssey, the hotly anticipated full trailer has been released. Greta Gerwig came onto the production in 2019 and we’ve been paying attention to the hot pink Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling vehicle ever since.

Barbie | Teaser Trailer 2

The trailer is incredibly campy and absurd. Barbie (Margot Robbie) goes about her day in Barbie Land, amid all of the other Barbie who get to enjoy the pretty in pink, bright nearly-neon looks of the town. Then, she gets the idea to head out to the Real World. Ken of course has to come along. With his roller blades. Which he never goes anywhere without.

Amid all the drama and over-the-top comedy gags of very famous and pretty people getting mad on a sound lot, this movie looks like it could be incredible actually. I don’t know what Greta Gerwig is planning, but I trust her. If anything, the twenty second gag about Kens beaching each other off is worth the price of admission.

The cast is stacked like dolls in boxes. We’ve got Hellen Mirren as the Narrator, and a whole host of Barbies, including Issa Rae, Emma Mackey, Nicole Coughlin, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Hari Neff, Ana Cruz Kayne, Ritu Arya, and Dua Lipa. Ken isn’t left out either. Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ncuti Gatwa, and Simu Liu are also listed as Ken. Michael Cera, however, is Allen. It looks like they’re going meta with it too: Will Farrell is playing “Mattel CEO.”

Barbie is set to release in theaters on July 21.

Margot Robbie

Image for article titled Margot Robbie Shines in This Ultra-Plastic Barbie Trailer
Image: Warner Bros.

Margot Robbie as Barbie.

Ryan Gosling

Image for article titled Margot Robbie Shines in This Ultra-Plastic Barbie Trailer
Image: Warner Bros.

Ryan Gosling is just Ken.

Will Ferrell

Image for article titled Margot Robbie Shines in This Ultra-Plastic Barbie Trailer
Image: Warner Bros.

Please call me... mother?

Helen Mirren

Image for article titled Margot Robbie Shines in This Ultra-Plastic Barbie Trailer
Image: Warner Bros.

The narrator!

Issa Rae

Image for article titled Margot Robbie Shines in This Ultra-Plastic Barbie Trailer
Image: Warner Bros.

President Barbie!

Emma Mackey

Image for article titled Margot Robbie Shines in This Ultra-Plastic Barbie Trailer
Image: Warner Bros.

Nobel Prize Winner Barbie.

Alexandra Shipp

Image for article titled Margot Robbie Shines in This Ultra-Plastic Barbie Trailer
Image: Warner Bros.

She’s a Barbie!

Ana Cruz Kayne

Image for article titled Margot Robbie Shines in This Ultra-Plastic Barbie Trailer
Image: Warner Bros.

Justice Barbie.

Hari Nef

Image for article titled Margot Robbie Shines in This Ultra-Plastic Barbie Trailer
Image: Warner Bros.

Doctor Barbie

Dua Lipa

Image for article titled Margot Robbie Shines in This Ultra-Plastic Barbie Trailer
Image: Warner Bros.

Mermaid Barbie!

Nicola Coughlan

Image for article titled Margot Robbie Shines in This Ultra-Plastic Barbie Trailer
Image: Warner Bros.

Diplomat Barbie!

Ritu Arya

Image for article titled Margot Robbie Shines in This Ultra-Plastic Barbie Trailer
Image: Warner Bros.

Journalist Barbie!

Sharon Rooney

Image for article titled Margot Robbie Shines in This Ultra-Plastic Barbie Trailer
Image: Warner Bros.

Lawyer Barbie!

Kate McKinnon

Image for article titled Margot Robbie Shines in This Ultra-Plastic Barbie Trailer
Image: Warner Bros.

The Barbie that does not get taken care of.

Kingsley Ben-Adir

Image for article titled Margot Robbie Shines in This Ultra-Plastic Barbie Trailer
Image: Warner Bros.

We’ve got more Kens.

Simu Liu

Image for article titled Margot Robbie Shines in This Ultra-Plastic Barbie Trailer
Image: Warner Bros.

Simu Liu is another Ken.

Ncuti Gatwa

Image for article titled Margot Robbie Shines in This Ultra-Plastic Barbie Trailer
Image: Warner Bros.

Ken again!

Scott Evans

Image for article titled Margot Robbie Shines in This Ultra-Plastic Barbie Trailer
Image: Warner Bros.

Scott Evans, also a Ken.

Michael Cera

Image for article titled Margot Robbie Shines in This Ultra-Plastic Barbie Trailer
Image: Warner Bros.

Ken’s buddy, Allan! All Ken’s clothes fit him!

America Ferrera

Image for article titled Margot Robbie Shines in This Ultra-Plastic Barbie Trailer
Image: Warner Bros.

A human.

Ariana Greenblatt

Image for article titled Margot Robbie Shines in This Ultra-Plastic Barbie Trailer
Image: Warner Bros.

Also human.

Emerald Fennell

Image for article titled Margot Robbie Shines in This Ultra-Plastic Barbie Trailer
Image: Warner Bros.

Midge. Likely a human.

Jamie Demetriou

Image for article titled Margot Robbie Shines in This Ultra-Plastic Barbie Trailer
Image: Warner Bros.

A suit.

Connot Swindells

Image for article titled Margot Robbie Shines in This Ultra-Plastic Barbie Trailer
Image: Warner Bros.

Like an intern or something.

She’s everything.

Image for article titled Margot Robbie Shines in This Ultra-Plastic Barbie Trailer
Image: Warner Bros.

If you aren’t excited for this film, I don’t know what to say. This looks incredible, and I am ready for the Greta Gerwig Barbie-verse.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

