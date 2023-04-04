Margot Robbie Shines in This Ultra-Plastic Barbie Trailer

After an absolutely incredible teaser trailer for Barbie that aped the “dawn of man” sequence from 2001: A Space Odyssey, the hotly anticipated full trailer has been released. Greta Gerwig came onto the production in 2019 and we’ve been paying attention to the hot pink Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling vehicle ever since.



Barbie | Teaser Trailer 2

The trailer is incredibly campy and absurd. Barbie (Margot Robbie) goes about her day in Barbie Land, amid all of the other Barbie who get to enjoy the pretty in pink, bright nearly-neon looks of the town. Then, she gets the idea to head out to the Real World. Ken of course has to come along. With his roller blades. Which he never goes anywhere without.

Amid all the drama and over-the-top comedy gags of very famous and pretty people getting mad on a sound lot, this movie looks like it could be incredible actually. I don’t know what Greta Gerwig is planning, but I trust her. If anything, the twenty second gag about Kens beaching each other off is worth the price of admission.

The cast is stacked like dolls in boxes. We’ve got Hellen Mirren as the Narrator, and a whole host of Barbies, including Issa Rae, Emma Mackey, Nicole Coughlin, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Hari Neff, Ana Cruz Kayne, Ritu Arya, and Dua Lipa. Ken isn’t left out either. Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ncuti Gatwa, and Simu Liu are also listed as Ken. Michael Cera, however, is Allen. It looks like they’re going meta with it too: Will Farrell is playing “Mattel CEO.”

Barbie is set to release in theaters on July 21.

