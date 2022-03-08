Unless you spend your time in a cave with flying nocturnal animals, you’re probably aware there’s a new Batman movie in theaters this week. Matt Reeves’ The Batman is the first live-action Batman solo film in a decade, if you can believe it. Of course, Ben Affleck played the role in a few other films in between, and Lego Batman got his own movie in that time too. Still, there’s just something bigger and more resonant about a solo Batman movie and The Batman is certainly both of those things.

But where does it stand in comparison with the other films? That’s what follows in our Batman ranking post. We’ve pitted all 13 feature-length, theatrical films starring Batman against each other. So no direct-to-video films, no cameos, etc. Nevertheless, what’s last? What’s first? Click through and find out.