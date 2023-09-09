Berserk is Back in Action With a New Manga Arc

Since the death of manga creator Kentaro Miura in 2021, there’ve been questions about what would happen with his ongoing series Berserk. Last year, it was reported the manga would continue through the late artist’s assistant team at Studio Gaga and his close friend Kouji Mori (who is said to know the full story from start to finish) at the helm, and the last chapter of the manga hit back in May to wrap up the Fantasia arc that began all the way back in the 2000s.



As revealed (and translated) in the most recent issue of Young Animal magazine, Berserk will return on September 22 with Chapter 374 to kick off its first wholly new arc in over a decade. Notably, this will also be the first arc since Miura’s passing and without his involvement. The plot of said arc—and where the series is at in regards to ending— hasn’t been revealed, though it’s said to be based on previous concept work Miura had already done and details he discussed with his team at Gaga back when he was alive . As with the remaining Fantastia arc chapters, Mori will continue to oversee the manga.

To further commemorate the importance of the new Berserk arc starting up, Young Animal is releasing a special colorized page of series protagonist Guts and the fairy Puck , which can be viewed below.

Beyond a new arc, Berserk is set to return this fall with the release of Volume 42 (which is expected to collect Chapters 365-373) in Japan on September 29. For North Americans, Dark Horse will release a 14th deluxe edition on November 21 that’ll feature Volume 40 (Chapters 351-357) and Volume 41 (Chapters 358-364), plus a guidebook featuring Miura’s notes on Berserk’s characters and world for its first 38 volumes.



Chapter 374 of Berserk will drop on Friday, September 22.

