Somehow, 2022 is a little over halfway over. It’s been a wild year for so many reasons and the movies that have come out have followed suit. We’ve seen everything bagels, flying tigers, fanboy murderers, and giant red pandas, just to name a few. The unpredictability and originality of the films has been over the top but incredibly welcome.

With summer in full effect, sure there are plenty of mega-blockbusters to go and check out in theaters. Some of them are even really, really good. But if you don’t want to pay for a sitter, drive to the theater, and buy expensive popcorn, but still want a great genre experience, we’ve got 12 excellent films that came out earlier this year that you should seek out.