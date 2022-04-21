For the time-pressed space tourist

Look, we get it—no one likes to waste time. And as experience tells us, those impromptu weekend getaways often make for the best vacations. Thankfully, Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos has a solution for space tourists who crave spectacular experiences but are in a rush to get things done.



We’re talking about a quick flight to beyond the Kármán line in a Blue Origin New Shepard rocket. The trip lasts for just 10 minutes, one of which is spent floating in precious zero gravity. Following a parachute-assisted landing in the West Texas desert, you can quickly exit the craft as a newly minted astronaut (well, almost) and get on with your life. As for the cost, we don’t actually know, as Blue Origin tends to be tight-lipped about these things. That said, a New Shepard ticket did sell for $28 million at auction in June 2021, so there’s that to consider.