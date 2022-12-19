Bad: HBO Max Self-Destructs

When Discovery bought Warner Bros. early this year, everyone knew changes were coming. But the only one that seemed notable was how the new company would merge their HBO Max and Discovery+ TV streaming services. What no one guessed is that new president and CEO David Zaslav would go through HBO Max with a knife, not only removing shows and movies from the service to save a few bucks but canceling the nearly finished Batgirl movie outright for tax credits. Now titles like Westworld, Infinity Train, and even certain episodes of Sesame Street are being removed as well. Some of these series might be offered to other ad-supported streaming services in order to squeeze more money out of them, but HBO Max is looking less attractive all the time.

