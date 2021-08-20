Barbara Broccoli shuts down the idea of James Bond making the leap to TV. Oscar Isaac teases what Marvel’s Moon Knight series brings to the superhero table. Get another listen to Halloween Kills’ soundtrack. Plus, what’s coming on The Walking Dead, and new looks behind the scenes on Candyman. Spoilers, away!



Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kevin Feige revealed Dominique Thorne will make her debut as Riri Williams in Wakanda Forever ahead of her Disney+ series, Ironheart.

We’re shooting Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, right now, and the character of Riri Williams, you will meet in Black Panther 2 first. She started shooting, I think, this week before her Ironheart series.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Meanwhile, speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the film’s red carpet premiere, Sir Ben Kingsley confirmed he reprises his role as Trevor Slattery in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

As you just saw, I was talking to Kevin Feige, and thanks to Kevin and Robert Downey Jr. and Drew Pearce and Shane Black, I am in this movie and I’m a member of the Marvel family, because their welcome on Iron Man 3 was so astonishing and generous that I’m still with Marvel again. And I’m delighted to be here!

Eternals

Here’s a new poster for the upcoming Marvel film that’s more credits than it is anything else.

Malignant

Total Film (via Games Radar) also has a new image of Annabelle Wallis in James Wan’s Malignant.

Candyman

A new Candyman clip references Virginia Madsen’s character, Helen Lyle.

Meanwhile, a new featurette discusses the artwork seen throughout the film.

Halloween Kills

Sacred Bones Records has released a teaser trailer for John Carpenter’s Halloween Kills score.

Martyr’s Lane

Shudder has also released a trailer for Martyr’s Lane, about a little girl visited each night by a ghost.

James Bond

During a recent interview with Total Film (via Games Radar), producer Barbara Broccoli shut down the idea of there ever being a James Bond television series.

We make films. We make films for the cinema. That’s what we do.

Moon Knight

In another recent interview with Total Film (again, via Games Radar), Oscar Isaac intriguingly stated the Moon Knight series “doesn’t follow the same logic of what a lot of superhero films do.”

It’s not so much about the genre of things. It’s the people. And is there room to do something interesting in it? And sometimes there is, and you think there will be. And sometimes it turns out there isn’t. So with this – I love the people involved. I thought there was an incredibly unusual story to tell within the world of, you know, the superhero language. But we’re making something that’s quite different, and that doesn’t follow the same... not necessarily even logic of what a lot of superhero films do. I think because of that, I just found an opportunity to do something that I’ve not done at all yet, and to have a lot of creative collaboration with the rest of the people making it.

Shining Vale

Bloody-Disgusting has our first look at Courtney Cox in the upcoming Shining Vale series at Starz.

The Walking Dead

Spoiler TV has synopses for the second, third, and fourth episodes of The Walking Dead’s final season.

Acheron, Part 2 Maggie’s team travels via subway tunnel; Yumiko seeks expedited processing into the Commonwealth.

Hunted Magna and Kelly attempt to catch horses; Judith and Gracie cope with their parents leaving.

Rendition Daryl and Dog get captured by the Reapers and are taken to the Meridian and reconnect with someone.

FX has also released the gory first five minutes of the season premiere.

Supergirl

Supergirl protects low-income housing in the synopsis for “Still I Rise” airing September 7.

NIA SPENDS TIME WITH HER MOM - Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) intervenes when a building in the Heights that was set aside for low income housing is suddenly at risk to be sold to a major corporation. Supergirl recruits Orlando (guest star Jhaleil Swaby) to help her win over the city, but things go awry when Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) shows up. Meanwhile, Nia (Nicole Maines) trains with her mother (guest star Kate Burton). The episode was directed by Jesse Warn with story by Jess Kardos and teleplay by Nicki Holcomb & Jen Troy (#610). Original airdate 9/7/2021.

Legends of Tomorrow

Behrad “comes up with an interesting plan” to defeat Bishop in the synopsis for “The Fungus Amongus” — the season six finale of Legends of Tomorrow.

SEASON FINALE - When Sara (Caity Lotz) realizes Bishop’s (guest star Raffi Barsoumian) plan, Ava (Jes Macallan) convinces Sara to allow the Legends to make exception to the rules to help fight back. Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) comes up with an interesting plan, that allows Sara to connect with an old friend. Meanwhile, amidst a battle Sara and Ava make an important decision but need the help of the team to pull it off. Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Matt Ryan, Olivia Swann, Adam Tsekham and Lisseth Chavez also stars. David Geddes directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu & James Eagan (615). Original airdate 9/5/2021.

Roswell, New Mexico

Heather Hemmens directs “Goodnight Elizabeth” — the September 6 episode of Roswell, New Mexico.

HEATHER HEMMENS DIRECTS - Liz’s (Jeanine Mason) plan does not go as expected, putting herself, Isobel (Lily Cowles) and Michael (Michael Vlamis) in danger. Meanwhile, Eduardo (guest star David DeSantos) confides in Alex (Tyler Blackburn). Also starring Nathan Dean, Michael Trevino, Heather Hemmens and Amber Midthunder. The episode was directed by Heather Hemmens and written by Kristen Haynes & Christopher Hollier (#307). Original airdate 9/6/2021.

Ghosts

Finally, iZombie’s Rose McIver moves into a haunted house in the first TV spot for CBS’ new comedy series, Ghosts, premiering October 7.

