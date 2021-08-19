Ever since we heard that the Eternals were coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we’ve been left to wonder how its story would reconcile thousands of years of non-interference in a world plagued by superheroes and cosmic supervillains alike. Well, out latest look at the movie gives us a pretty interesting answer.



It seems it took the onslaught and defeat of Thanos to awaken a catclysmic reckoning that the Eternals—hidden on Earth and living among its people for seven thousand years, as we and human witness Dane Whitman (Game of Thrones’ Kit Harington) are told by one of them, Sersi (Gemma Chan)—have been waiting to rise up against their entire existence. That, is the emergence of the Deviants, bizarre, tendril-covered beings that in Marvel’s comics were the byproduct of the same creation process used by the Celestials to create the Eternals themselves. Now, they have to stop them, and have just seven days to do so by getting the cosmic superhero band back together.

Aside from Chan’s Sersi, that band includes Richard Madden as Ikaris, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Selma Hayek as Ajak, Angelina Jolie as Thena, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Barry Keoghan as Druig, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Ma Dong-seok as Gilgamesh, and Lauren Ridloff as Makkari. That’s a lot of names, and a lot of heroes, many of whom we get to see in battle here, summoning celestial weapons, soaring through the sky, blasting energy from their eyes... or turning London buses into bursts of flower petals. The Avengers, these are not!

We’ll find out if they’re up to the task of saving the world from a threat not even Earth’s mightiest could consider when Marvel’s Eternals hits theaters November 5. For now, please enjoy perhaps the highlight of this trailer: Salma Hayek, ancient cosmic superhero cowgirl.

