Marvel’s Eternals Trailer Introduces Earth’s Secret Super Team

Though most everything about the Marvel Cinematic Universe to date has made it seem as if all of the most pivotal moments in the fictional reality’s history have taken place relatively recently, the studio’s upcoming Eternals film is set to recontextualize everything with a story about some of Earth’s earliest, mightiest heroes.



In addition to introducing the Eternals themselves, the new Eternals trailer is a multiple millennia-spanning recap of Earth’s history beginning when humanity first witnessed the Eternals’ alien ship uncloaking itself before the benevolent visitors took it upon themselves to make the world a better place. Primitive as humans are by comparison, Eternals like lkaris (Richard Madden), Sersi (Gemma Chan), and Phastos (Bryan Tyree Henry) all see the potential the planet holds, and commit themselves to cultivate it by sharing their own vast stores of knowledge and power.

It’s not clear what, exactly, pushes the Eternals to go back into hiding after initially establishing themselves as the closest things to gods humanity’s ever witnessed, but it isn’t until the Eternals’ ancient adversaries, the Deviants, surface in the present day, that the heroes remerge ready to defend their adoptive home. Save for a quick joking reference to the Avengers, it’s not quite clear how Eternals’ story will weave itself into the fabric of the larger MCU just yet. But with the planet still very much in need of new heroes post-Endgame, the Eternals’ arrival is almost certain to be a boon to the other capes fighting to keep the planet safe.

The latest summary of the film gives some more descriptions of the characters: “Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena. Kit Harington plays Dane Whitman.”

Eternals—directed by Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao—hits theaters on November 5.

