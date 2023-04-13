Marvel's Blade Movie Has Found a Surprising New Star

The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy could make a comeback. Meet Jason Mamoa’s Fast X villain in new footage. Plus, Joe Chill comes to Gotham Knights, and a behind-the-scenes look at The Boys season 4. Spoilers now!



Blade

Deadline reports Mia Goth has joined the cast of the MCU’s Blade in a currently undisclosed role.

Lilo & Stitch

Deadline also reports Billy Magnussen (No Time to Die) is the latest actor to join the cast of Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch, also in an undisclosed role.

Evil Dead Rise

Evil Dead Rise has an official new poster from Creepy Duck Design.

Fast X

A new Fast X TV spot focuses on Jason Momoa’s villainous character, Dante.

The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster

A teenager who believes death is a disease performs an apparently successful experiment on her late brother in the trailer for The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster, coming to both theaters and VOD on June 9.

THE ANGRY BLACK GIRL AND HER MONSTER | Official Trailer

Dead Hot

Vanessa Hudgens explores Salem, Massachusetts, with musician GG Magree in the trailer for Dead Hot, an unscripted horror movie in the guise of a celebrity documentary.

Dead Hot | Official Trailer | A Tubi Original

Crater

Teenagers on the moon steal a lunar rover in the trailer for Crater, streaming on Disney+ this May 12.

Crater | Official Trailer | Disney+

The Ark

TV Line reports The Ark has been officially renewed for a second season at Syfy.

Billy and Mandy: Destroy Us All

Maxwell Atoms is apparently planning a revival of The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy at Cartoon Network.

The Boys

Filming has officially wrapped on the fourth season of The Boys, according to Eric Kripke on Twitter.

Gotham Knights

Finally, Hellraiser’s Doug Bradley guest-stars as Joe Chill in the trailer for next week’s episode of Gotham Knights.