The long delayed next Minions movie now has another release date. Good Omens season 2 re-recruits a familiar heavenly host. Superman & Lois teases the return of Lucy Lane. Plus, get a glimpse at the King of New York’s criminal underworld in footage from the Hawkeye finale. To me, my spoilers!



Blue Beetle/The Last Train to New York

Deadline reports that Warner Bros has dated its latest DC movie for an August 18, 2023, theatrical release, shifting it from its original plan as an HBO Max exclusive film.

The same report also notes that New Line’s remake of Train to Busan is now officially titled The Last Train to New York, and will hit theaters April 21, 2023.

The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde

Deadline reports Hope Dickson Leach (The Levelling) will direct a “hybrid” film and stage adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson’s The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. The production will reportedly “kick off as a theatrical live experience where audiences will enter a live filmset built within the atmospheric setting of Edinburgh’s historic Leith Theatre” until the show’s final performance, where it will then be edited into a black-and-white feature film with a brand-new electronic score by DJ Hudson Mohawke.

In conversation with Comic Book, Kick-Ass director Matthew Vaughn revealed “a big reboot” is currently in development.

Oh, you’ve got a big reboot, a big reboot of Kick-Ass in two years. Big reboot...It’s so f*cking nuts that I can’t talk about it. But we’ve got that ready to go. All the rights revert back in two years and then we’re going to reboot it where people will be like, ‘He is insane’. Not gonna say [who’s attache to star].

Scream

Bloody-Disgusting has Dolby Cinemas’ exclusive Scream poster.

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Illumination has a new trailer for its Minions movie that’s (so far) been shelved over two years in light of the ongoing pandemic.

The House

Netflix has also released a trailer for its spooky, stop-motion anthology film The House streaming January 14.

Good Omens

John Hamm will reprise his role as the archangel Gabriel in season two of Good Omens, alongside Doon Mackichan as Michael, Gloria Obianyo as Uriel, Liz Carr as Saraqael, Quelin Sepulveda as Muriel and Shelly Conn as an undisclosed “key character from Hell.” [THR]

Yellowjackets

Good news! Yellowjackets has been renewed for a second season at Showtime. [Spoiler TV]

What We Do in the Shadows

Filming has wrapped on the fourth season of What We Do in the Shadows, according to Harvey Guillén on Instagram.

Peacemaker



DC has released seven new character posters from the Peacemaker TV series.

Superman & Lois

TV Line has our first look at Jenna Dewan’s return as Lucy Lane in season two of Superman & Lois.

Hawkeye

Finally, Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin returns to the MCU in the trailer for next week’s season finale of Hawkeye.

Banner art by Jim Cook