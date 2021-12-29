The premiere episode of The Book of Boba Fett looked forward as well as backward. For the bulk of the episode, director Robert Rodriguez explored where Boba had been since we last saw him in Return of the Jedi, moving toward his reemergence on The Mandalorian. The other part gazed ahead at what Boba Fett returning to Tatooine meant for Star Wars and it looks like a pretty rough road for the bounty hunter turned crime boss, including some mysterious new characters.

At the end of The Mandalorian season two, we saw Boba Fett and Fennec Shand kill Bib Fortuna and take over the throne once occupied by Jabba the Hutt. We already knew that after Jabba was killed by our rebel heroes out near the sarlacc, his second in command took over the reigns. But now, it’s Boba’s job, and as he’s sitting on the throne as the new daimyo (a term Star Wars borrows from our own world, the title of a shogun’s vassal lord in feudal Japan) of Jabba’s empire, here’s who he has to be worried about... at least at the start.

The Mayor of Mos Espa

Arguably the biggest mystery of the premiere episode is the identity of the Mayor of Mos Espa, Mok Shaiz. Shaiz sends his majordomo, an unnamed Twi’lek played by actor David Pasquesi, in their place, which is the first sign of disrespect. A few more signs later Boba and Fennec know that whoever this mayor is, they think themselves above the new crime boss.



Now, obviously, since we have the character’s name, the odds are overwhelmingly in the favor of Mok Shaiz being a new character. But, if The Mandalorian has taught us anything, it’s to expect a callback—and since the character is kept a mystery here, maybe it’s someone we know just with a new name. Some random possibilities that come to our mind are former Tatooine mainstays Sebulba or Watto or bartender Wuher, who would have really moved up in the world. Maybe it’s famous bounty hunter, perhaps a Bossk or Dengar, or even a member of the Bad Batch, settled into a whole new life. Most likely though, it’s someone new.

Note: Though there might be some confusion whether Mok Shaiz is the mayor’s name, or the name of the majordomo, io9 confirmed with Lucasfilm that Mok Shaiz is the name of the yet-to-be-seen mayor.

Garsa Fwip

Played by Jennifer Beals, Garsa Fwip is the owner of the Sanctuary, a local Mos Espa watering hole that seems to have stolen Max Rebo from out of the mayhem at Jabba’s palace in Return of the Jedi. It’s a much classier joint than even working for Jabba though, complete with an RX series droid dealing what looks like Sabacc. Anyway, like most business owners in an area run by gangsters, Fwip seems to know that a new boss doesn’t mean much changes, and she pays Boba her tribute. But you don’t cast an actress like Beals to show up and do nothing. She could be a powerful ally for Fett and Shand, or a devious foe.

Night Wind Assassins

When Boba Fett and Fennec Shand leave the Sanctuary, they’re ambushed by several deadly assassins that the credits refer to as “Night Wind Assassins.” We presume that’s the name of their gang, and we’ll surely learn more as soon as Shand is able to capture one. We don’t know who controls them—possibly Mos Espa’s mayor?—but nevertheless, they’re formidable enemies who give Boba and Fennec a run for their money. (Of note, “Night Wind” was the name of a YT-1300 light freighter in the classic West End Games Star Wars: The Roleplaying Game. So you take it producer Dave Filoni was probably a fan.)

The Untitled Swoop Bike Gang

Several years before taking the throne, when Boba was still without his armor and captured by the Tuskens, he witnesses a gang of what looks like Kajain’sa’Nikto creatures on swoop bikes robbing and beating a person in their home. The gang members then paint a symbol that looks like a “J” and “L” back to back on the side of the dwelling. It almost looks like a deconstruction of the Rebel Alliance starbird, two fish hooks or the initials to a famous director’s cut.

As far as we know, this isn’t a symbol we’ve seen before, and though the creatures are also wearing the same jackets, this episode doesn’t make it clear what is written on them. Suffice to say, this isn’t a gang of good guys. So despite them riding swoop bikes akin to someone like Enfys Nest, we’d imagine these aliens are not friendly. But, speaking of friends...

Boba’s Allies

While most of The Book of Boba Fett premiere set up foes for Boba and Fennec, we do meet some allies too. There’s the unnamed “Aqualish Don,” who arrives and wants to create some sort of friendship with the new criminal lord. There’s also Dokk Strassi, a Trandoshan crime boss who used to employ Boba as a Bounty Hunter, as well as 8D8, the smelter droid who used to work for Jabba the Hutt. Fun fact: he’s voiced by Laszlo himself, Matt Berry!

Most importantly though, the premiere episode established the beginning of an alliance with the Tuskens, whose hierarchy we see for the first time ever. It seems likely that some point between Boba’s defeat of the sand centaur at the end of this episode, and getting his armor back on The Mandalorian, he falls in good with the powerful people. That should come in handy in attempting to hold the throne of Mos Espa.

The Book of Boba Fett episode one is now streaming on Disney+. New episodes drop every Wednesday through February.

