Doze Apples

The season two premiere, “Resurrection,” introduced guest star Haley Joel Osment as Topher, the latest in a long line of doomed familiars for Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) and Laszlo (Matt Berry). They, along with Nandor (Kayvan Novak), think he’s swell, but Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) can’t stand Topher’s smarmy attitude, his disinterest in actually becoming a vampire, and his “side hustle” with Doze Apples, a start-up hard cider brand, something he’s much more devoted to than his familiar duties. But energy vampire Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch), who thrives on boring other people, eagerly accepts a stack of Doze Apples rebate coupons that come with a long-winded explanation of how to use them. “And... I can explain this whole process as I’m handing these out?” he asks. “Oh yeah! Sometimes more than once,” replies Topher, as a smile slowly spreads across Colin’s face. It almost makes up for the fact that Topher is so douchey he’s immune to Colin’s energy-draining powers.