Brendan Fraser Would Absolutely Sign Up for a Mummy Reboot

In a new interview, Brendan Fraser revealed that he would be open to joining any reboot of The Mummy that Universal might be planning. Setting aside the 2017 update with Tom Cruise (which I didn’t think was all that bad, actually!), which offered a totally new take within the same mythos, we’ve yet to see a recent sequel or reboot tied to the popular films Fraser starred in .



When asked about a reboot, Fraser told Deadline, “I don’t know any juicy details about it, but it’s kinda been an open-ended question for some time now.” The fact is that franchises never die, they just evolve. Fraser played Rick O’Connel l in three Mummy films from 1999 to 2008. “The ingredient that we had going for our Mummy, ” he said, speaking to the staying power of the 1999 film, “was fun.”

When asked if he’d return, Fraser said, “I’m not opposed to it. I don’t know an actor who doesn’t want a job... I don’t think I’ve been this famous and unsalaried at the same time in my professional life, so sign me up.”



