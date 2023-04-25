California Is Covered in Flowers

Earth Science

California Is Covered in Flowers

California is experiencing a "superbloom" after a super-wet winter.

By
Molly Taft
Alerts
A person jumps to pose for a photo amid blooming flowers in the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve near Lancaster, CA on April 14, 2023.
A person jumps to pose for a photo amid blooming flowers in the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve near Lancaster, CA on April 14, 2023.
Photo: Mario Tama (Getty Images)

It’s springtime!

After a wild, wet winter, California is covered in color as blooming flowers like poppies, sunflowers, and larkspur blanket landscapes across the state—an event many are labeling as a superbloom.

The term “superbloom” has no actual scientific parameters but is rather a term observers and the media use to describe an explosion of flowers. There’s some debate about what, exactly, quantifies a superbloom; some reserve it to label extremely remarkable events that only occur once every few decades.

Nevertheless, superblooms generally come after intense winter rains following long periods of drought, and the current flowering in California certainly fits that criteria. Some of the blooms are so intense that they are easily visible from space.

“I’m going to say, maybe that’s the threshold,” Naomi Fraga, director of conversation programs at the California Botanic Garden, told the San Francisco Chronicle. “If you can see the flowers from space, it’s a superbloom.”

When considering the ecology of Western deserts, superblooms make sense. Years-long droughts can eliminate grasses and weeds that compete for resources with wildflowers. Many species of wildflowers, meanwhile, bank their seeds underground to lie dormant and wait for favorable conditions; after heavy rains, the flowers race to sprout.

“They’re all in the soil seed bank waiting for that year of substantial rain,” Fraga told the Chronicle. “And then they go for it.”

This year’s superbloom comes after an incredibly wet winter in the state, during which California suffered through multiple atmospheric river storms and intense snowfall. While the precipitation has helped replenish water supplies after years of drought, the storms have caused widespread side effects and damage and are a sign of weather “whiplash”—bouncing between extremes—that the West is increasingly experiencing thanks to climate change.

Tourists have been flocking to the flowers since the blooms began. Unfortunately, visitors have caused real problems in the past. In 2019, too many people coming to take photos of flowers at Lake Elsinore destroyed the local ecology, overran the town, and caused the death of one highway patrol officer after he was struck and killed by a car while working overtime to manage visitor traffic.

Click through to see photos of the flowers, including views from space.

2 / 14

Yellow Hills

Yellow Hills

Flowers bloom on hills around Carrizo Plain National Monument near Santa Margarita, CA on April 13, 2023.
Flowers bloom on hills around Carrizo Plain National Monument near Santa Margarita, CA on April 13, 2023.
Photo: Mario Tama (Getty Images)
3 / 14

Posing In Flowers

Posing In Flowers

A visitor from Atlanta poses on the Antelope Valley Poppy Reserve near Lancaster, CA on April 10, 2023.
A visitor from Atlanta poses on the Antelope Valley Poppy Reserve near Lancaster, CA on April 10, 2023.
Photo: Marcio Jose Sanchez (AP)
4 / 14

Solar Surrounded

Solar Surrounded

Flowers bloom around a solar installation near Lancaster, California on April 21, 2023.
Flowers bloom around a solar installation near Lancaster, California on April 21, 2023.
Photo: Kirby Lee (AP)
5 / 14

Poppies

Poppies

A close-up of flowers near Lancaster, CA on April 21, 2023.
A close-up of flowers near Lancaster, CA on April 21, 2023.
Photo: Kirby Lee (AP)
6 / 14

Poppies From Space!

Poppies From Space!

A view of poppies at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve captured from space on April 7, 2023.
A view of poppies at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve captured from space on April 7, 2023.
Image: NASA
7 / 14

Yellow On the Lake

Yellow On the Lake

Wildflowers along the edge of Soda Lake, which is normally dry but was refilled by this year's rains, near Santa Margarita, CA on April 13, 2023.
Wildflowers along the edge of Soda Lake, which is normally dry but was refilled by this year’s rains, near Santa Margarita, CA on April 13, 2023.
Photo: Mario Tama (Getty Images)
8 / 14

A Field of Yellow

A Field of Yellow

People thread through blooming flowers at the Carrizo Plain National Monument near Santa Margarita, CA on April 13, 2023.
People thread through blooming flowers at the Carrizo Plain National Monument near Santa Margarita, CA on April 13, 2023.
Photo: Mario Tama (Getty Images)
9 / 14

Tourists Pose

Tourists Pose

Tourists pose among the poppies in the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve near Lancaster, CA on April 10, 2023.
Tourists pose among the poppies in the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve near Lancaster, CA on April 10, 2023.
Photo: Marcio Jose Sanchez (AP)
10 / 14

Orange Fields

Orange Fields

People walk among flowers at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve on April 14, 2023 near Lancaster, CA.
People walk among flowers at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve on April 14, 2023 near Lancaster, CA.
Photo: Mario Tama (Getty Images)
11 / 14

Sunflower

Sunflower

A close-up of wildflowers on Carrizo Plain National Monument on April 13, 2023 near Santa Margarita, CA.
A close-up of wildflowers on Carrizo Plain National Monument on April 13, 2023 near Santa Margarita, CA.
Photo: Mario Tama (Getty Images)
12 / 14

Mixed Colors

Mixed Colors

Multiple varieties of wildflowers bloom near Walnut Creek, CA on April 20, 2023.
Multiple varieties of wildflowers bloom near Walnut Creek, CA on April 20, 2023.
Photo: Jessica Christian/San Francisco Chronicle (AP)
13 / 14

Colors From Space

Colors From Space

Wildflowers seen from space on April 6, 2023.
Wildflowers seen from space on April 6, 2023.
Image: NASA Earth Observatory / Lauren Dauphin
