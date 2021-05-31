California's Drought Is So Bad, Farmers Are Ripping Up Almond Trees

Farms’ Water Allocation Down to Zero

In an aerial view, a worker with Fowler Brothers Farming uses a wheel loader to move a pile of almond trees. Photo : Justin Sullivan ( Getty Images )

California is in a pretty worrisome state right now, and has gone downhill fast. On Thursday, the Drought Monitor said that 26% of the state is now in “exceptional drought,” the worst category. Another half of the state is in the second-worst category of “extreme drought.” The rest of the state is, you guessed it, also in drought. In short, the dry conditions have spared nobody.

The federal government said Wednesday that it would cut water deliveries in half to cities in the state, while it would also reduce water allocation to farms down to zero–a move that echoes actions they took in 2015, in the middle of the last severe drought.