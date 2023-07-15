9 of the Most Ridiculous ChatGPT Integrations

The mega- craze of hype surrounding OpenAI’s ChatGPT and other AI chatbots has led to what we at Gizmodo will call The Bacon Effect. Not content with having chatbots simply answering day-to-day Wikipedia questions, engineers and entrepreneurs are rushing to slather the new technology onto just about everything imaginable, from cooking aids and crisis hotlines to sexual stimulation devices. The mantra seems to be: “ When in doubt, slap some ChatGPT on it!”

Advertisement

We’ve been here before. Late 2021 and 2022 tech blogs (including this one sometimes ) were filled to the brim with countless stories of the [insert generic activity here] but with Web3.0 frosting. There were fashion metaverses, Taco Bell NFTs, and yes, lots of metaverse porn. Generative AI tools already appear to have significantly more long-term staying power than crypto or expensive JPEGs—or at least some identifiable use cases— but that hasn’t stopped some from pushing AI integrations to the edge of sanity. Continue reading below for some of the strangest AI chatbot integrations we’ve spotted so far.