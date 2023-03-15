Here Are All the Companies Using ChatGPT…So Far

OpenAI’s ChatGPT has taken the world by storm since its release in November 2022, and has demonstrated its ability to pass medical licensing exams, write erotica, and even trick a TaskRabbit employee into solving a CAPTCHA for it. Now, companies want a piece of the pie. Over the past few weeks, companies like Microsoft, Duolingo, and Snap Inc. have tried (and some have failed) to implement the impressive chatbot or its generative pre-trained transformer.
Click on to see which companies have bought into the ChatGPT and OpenAI hype.