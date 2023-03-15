Here Are All the Companies Using ChatGPT…So Far

Bain & Company is a global management consulting firm that has partnered with OpenAI to help leverage ChatGPT and other OpenAI products in the business space. Bain & Company’s first target for its new AI-powered workflow is Coca-Cola, though both parties are being incredibly vague on what that collaboration might look like.



“We are excited to unleash the next generation of creativity offered by this rapidly emerging technology,” said James Quincey, chairman and CEO of The Coca-Cola Company, in a Bain & Company press release. “We see opportunities to enhance our marketing through cutting-edge AI, along with exploring ways to improve our business operations and capabilities.”