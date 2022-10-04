It makes a 30-year-old horror franchise feel timeless

“[Chucky’s] a very versatile character, and I think he’s evolved that way,” Mancini told io9 in late 2021, right after season two was confirmed. “That versatility allows us to plug him into different kinds of metaphoric subtext. Because you always need that; it has to be about something. The monster needs to be a metaphor for something. When we started out in the ‘80s with the first Child’s Play, Chucky was a metaphor for consumerism run amok. But in this first season of the TV series, we used Chucky as a metaphor for bullying. It’s important have that, and to set a stake in the ground so that everything, no matter how absurd it all gets, it remains rooted in some kind of reality ... I think that’s one of the reasons people liked it—and that’s something that I knew that the television format would provide an opportunity [for], to build in some real heart.”

Chucky season two premieres October 5 on USA and Syfy.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.