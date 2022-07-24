We’ve known Chucky would return since late last year—welcome but not entirely surprising news, considering that the series (creator Don Mancini’s continuation of the campy, creepy Child’s Play movies) was a huge hit in its first season. We got a very brief teaser earlier in July announcing the October 5 premiere date, and thanks to San Diego Comic-Con 2022, we now have a trailer for season two.

Behold, Chucky is back... and it’s asking a question fans have been dying to know the answer to: “Whatever happened to Chucky?”

CHUCKY | Official Teaser Trailer | Season 2 | SYFY and USA Network

Jennifer Tilly in a turban! Earnest teenage smooching! A “THEY THEM” license plate on a vintage pink car! Chucky asking a nun “Wanna pray?”

Advertisement

When io9 spoke to Mancini last year after the season two renewal news broke, he couldn’t say much about what to expect—he’d actually just started writing season two—but he teased that “a lot of the [Child’s Play movie] characters that fans love and would like to see again, you just might see them.” (We now know, of course, that Lachlan Watson will be playing two of those beloved characters.) He also couldn’t tell us whether or not the story would continue the plot of Chucky season one, though that seemed highly likely given the fact that it ended on a bit of a cliffhanger.

With that trailer, we know season one’s survivors will be back, something further confirmed by season two’s official description: “After his diabolical plan to invade America’s children’s hospitals was foiled in season one, Chucky now seeks revenge on those he holds responsible: surviving teens Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson) and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind), along with his ex Tiffany, now his sworn enemy.”

Chucky and Tiffany, of course, are voiced by the delightfully terrifying Brad Dourif and Jennifer Tilly; Mancini also confirmed back in May that Fiona Dourif, who plays Nica (who gets possessed by Chucky when he wants to slip out of doll mode and take a human form), would be back for season two—as will Devon Sawa, who has already died twice on the show, and whose (probably doomed) new character makes an appearance in that trailer.

In the words of you-know-who, “When do we get to start stabbin’ people?” Chucky season two premieres October 5 on USA and Syfy.

Advertisement

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.