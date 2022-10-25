The season of Cobra Kai crossovers is here, and this time it’s the turn of similarly crossover-manic teens with attitude to do so. Hasbro has announced its latest Power Rangers mashup is bringing two greats together in the holiest of martial arts matrimonies.



Shortly after their trip into the world of Street Fighter, Hasbro has revealed three new figures in the Power Rangers Lightning Collection range that mash the classic Mighty Morphin’ looks with the world of Karate Kid continuation Cobra Kai. Inspired by, of course, the ninja costumes worn by the original Mighty Morphin’ team when they gained the powers of the Ninja Megazords, two of the figures cast original K arate K id himself (now a karate adult by the time of Cobra Kai) Daniel LaRusso and his daughter Samantha as the White Crane and Pink Mantis Rangers, respectively. Each figure comes with alternate hands for action poses, an energy effect, and alternative masked and unmasked heads, featuring the likenesses of Ralph Macchio and Mary Mouser.

Of course the LaRusso rangers need a baddie to beat up, so rounding out the collaboration is an army-builder Skeleputty, putting Zedd and Rita’s clay henchmen into skeleton costumes just like the mean bullies in the Karate Kid movie. The Skeleputty comes with some alternate hands and several battle damage blast effects, but also a very cool Cobra Kai logo printed on the back of its costume. Branding!



Each figure in the Cobra Kai x Power Rangers series will cost $28, and will be available exclusively at Target in the U. S. from April 2023. Click through to see a few more pictures of each figure!

