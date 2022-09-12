I loved Cobra Kai season 5. Let’s just get that out of the way. Yes, in this article I’m gonna talk about things I both liked and didn’t about the brand new season but, even the things I didn’t like aren’t “bad.” They’re just not as good as the good stuff.

A few bumps and bruises aside, season 5 of Cobra Kai might be my favorite season yet, and that’s saying something. It truly feels like a culmination of everything that’s come before it both on this show and The Karate Kid universe in general. If you’ve watched the show since the beginning, you’ll love to see where all the new characters go. But better yet, if you’ve been a fan since the original 1980s films, you’ll see things you never thought imaginable. All of which still leaves plenty of room for the story to grow and expand in the seasons that follow.

Here are the seven things we loved, and four we didn’t, about Cobra Kai season 5. Full spoilers abound.