Congress Has a New $94 Billion Plan to Bring Affordable Internet to Everyone

Photo : Chip Somodevilla ( Getty Images )

The so-called digital divide in the U.S. has become all the more glaring over the course of the current pandemic. A new bill could help close the gap.



Enter the Accessible, Affordable Internet for All Act, a new bill that was spearheaded by Democrats Rep. James Clyburn, of South Carolina, and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and rolled out on Thursday morning. As its name suggests , the bill seeks to bring affordable, high-speed internet connections to the tens of millions of people that lack it, and lends a hand to those that need extra help affording their monthly internet bills. The full cost to get the program up and running? A little over $94 billion .

T he lion’s share of the $94 billion —around $80 billion—is authorized to be spent on deploying broadband infrastructure across the U. S. , with a focus on the lower-income rural and urban communities with no or limited access to broadband . There’s also $6 billion set aside to offer additional funding for the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program; and $2 billion f or the Emergency Connectivity Fund, a sweeping initiative meant to fund connectivity for K-12 students and teachers.



Broadband providers that want to pitch in on these deployments will also need to meet a few qualifications. First, the bill states that these providers need to offer these households internet speeds of “at least 100/100 Mbps,” which, to put that into context, is about what’s needed for a household of two to five people to be online at the same time without speed issues . Providers are also required to offer this service at lower prices than what’s typically charged for these type of speeds, which usually falls around $50 to $60 per month on average . Finally, the bill mandates that ISPs offer an “affordable service plan”: no hidden fees and no overcharging,

It’s worth noting here that Clyburn had previously floated a similar affordable internet proposal not long after the pandemic began, but it faced pushback from the Republican-led S enate. Let’s hope that the Biden administration’s pledge to close the digital divide, along with a Democratic-controlled Congress, can undo some of that damage.