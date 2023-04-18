Critical Role's Vex and Vax Get a Dynamic Sculpture From Dark Horse Direct

Toys and Collectibles

Check out the exclusive first look at twins Vex’ahlia and Vax’ildan from Critical Role's Legend of Vox Machina.

By
Linda Codega
Image for article titled Critical Role&#39;s Vex and Vax Get a Dynamic Sculpture From Dark Horse Direct
Image: Dark Horse Direct | Critical Role

Vex’ahlia and Vax’ildan, two of the adventuring party of Vox Machina, are coming to life in a nearly eight-inch tall statue—well, the top half of them, anyway. A collaboration between Dark Horse Direct and Critical Role, this joint bust features character designs based on the comic book series Vox Machina Origins. Click through to see it in detail, and learn more about its production!

Vex and Vax

Image for article titled Critical Role&#39;s Vex and Vax Get a Dynamic Sculpture From Dark Horse Direct
Image: Dark Horse Direct | Critical Role

This polyresin bust was sculpted by Tommy Hodges and painted by J.W. Productions.

Height

Image for article titled Critical Role&#39;s Vex and Vax Get a Dynamic Sculpture From Dark Horse Direct
Image: Dark Horse Direct | Critical Role

Standing at approximately 7.5 inches tall, this is the first bust of the Critical Role characters from Dark Horse Direct.

Time to Roll

Image for article titled Critical Role&#39;s Vex and Vax Get a Dynamic Sculpture From Dark Horse Direct
Image: Dark Horse Direct | Critical Role

We’re going to pretend that role is a natural 20. For the good of the party.

In Action

Image for article titled Critical Role&#39;s Vex and Vax Get a Dynamic Sculpture From Dark Horse Direct
Image: Dark Horse Direct | Critical Role

Somebody at this bar messed with the wrong siblings.

Tightening the Belt

Image for article titled Critical Role&#39;s Vex and Vax Get a Dynamic Sculpture From Dark Horse Direct
Image: Dark Horse Direct | Critical Role

Another angle of the twins.

Do we think she’ll run out arrows?

Image for article titled Critical Role&#39;s Vex and Vax Get a Dynamic Sculpture From Dark Horse Direct
Image: Dark Horse Direct | Critical Role

Honestly, they have done nothing wrong ever.

Back Again

Image for article titled Critical Role&#39;s Vex and Vax Get a Dynamic Sculpture From Dark Horse Direct
Image: Dark Horse Direct | Critical Role

Are we sure of how the anatomy works here? No. But it does look very cool, and that’s what matters.

Vex and Vax Unbothered

Image for article titled Critical Role&#39;s Vex and Vax Get a Dynamic Sculpture From Dark Horse Direct
Image: Dark Horse Direct | Critical Role

“The partnership between Dark Horse and Critical Role has been going strong for more than five years now, and we are so proud of what our teams have accomplished together so far, with exciting projects ongoing now, and more yet to come,” said Cara O’Neil, Vice President of Marketing for Dark Horse Comics.

Who’s That on the Barrel...?

Image for article titled Critical Role&#39;s Vex and Vax Get a Dynamic Sculpture From Dark Horse Direct
Image: Dark Horse Direct | Critical Role

It’s Trinket! Vex’s trusty bear companion.

Her Hair!

Image for article titled Critical Role&#39;s Vex and Vax Get a Dynamic Sculpture From Dark Horse Direct
Image: Dark Horse Direct | Critical Role

The painted details here are really well done—not to mention the little side swoosh!

Not the Ale!

Image for article titled Critical Role&#39;s Vex and Vax Get a Dynamic Sculpture From Dark Horse Direct
Image: Dark Horse Direct | Critical Role

Honestly, that resin looks great.

Choose Your Fighter

Image for article titled Critical Role&#39;s Vex and Vax Get a Dynamic Sculpture From Dark Horse Direct
Image: Dark Horse Direct | Critical Role

From the press release: “This collectible is limited to 1,000 units and will include a hand-numbered base and certificate of authenticity. It will be $149.99, and is expected to ship to customers between February and April 2024. As an added bonus, fans who pre-order early will get $10 off (offer available through April 24th, 2023).”

The Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins - Vex’ahlia and Vax’ildan Bust is now available to pre-order exclusively from DarkHorseDirect.com with more character collectibles to be announced soon.

