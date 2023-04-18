From the press release: “This collectible is limited to 1,000 units and will include a hand-numbered base and certificate of authenticity. It will be $149.99, and is expected to ship to customers between February and April 2024. As an added bonus, fans who pre-order early will get $10 off (offer available through April 24th, 2023).”



The Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins - Vex’ahlia and Vax’ildan Bust is now available to pre-order exclusively from DarkHorseDirect.com with more character collectibles to be announced soon.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.