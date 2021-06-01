David Lynch's Troubled, Doomed, Fascinating Dune Movie Is Coming to 4K

Paul Atreides (Kyle MacLachlan) and Chani (Sean Young) survey the world of Dune. Image : Universal/Arrow Video

Love it or hate it—and its director certainly hates it—David Lynch’s 1984 adaptation of Frank Herbert’s science fiction classic Dune is unlike any other movie. Lynch’s young but already idiosyncratic vision, paired with his inexperience directing a massively budgeted sci-fi epic blockbuster, clashed constantly with Universal Studios execs, who took control of the film to the point Lynch has more or less disowned it. But the end result is still a sight to behold—and now you can behold it better than ever.



Arrow Video is bringing Lynch’s Dune to 4K Ultra HD on August 31 in a double-disc release absolutely jam-packed with extras. Now, here’s everything that comes in the two-disc 4K Limited Edition, including the extras:

The contents of the Dune Limited Edition 4K Ultra HD set. Image : Universal/Arrow Video

4K Ultra HD Limited Edition contents:



Brand new 4K restoration from the original camera negative

60-page perfect-bound book featuring new writing on the film by Andrew Nette, Christian McCrea and Charlie Brigden, an American Cinematographer interview with sound designer Alan Splet from 1984, excerpts from an interview with the director from Chris Rodley’s book Lynch on Lynch and a Dune Terminology glossary from the original release

Large fold-out double-sided poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Dániel Taylor

Six double-sided, postcard-sized lobby card reproductions

Limited edition packaging with reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Dániel Taylor

Features and Extras:

4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray™ presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)

Original uncompressed stereo audio and DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround audio

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard-of-hearing

Brand new audio commentary by film historian Paul M. Sammon

Brand new audio commentary by Mike White of The Projection Booth podcast

Impressions of Dune, a 2003 documentary on the making of the film, featuring interviews with star Kyle MacLachlan, producer Raffaella de Laurentiis, cinematographer Freddie Francis, editor Antony Gibbs and many others

Designing Dune, a 2005 featurette looking back at the work of production designer Anthony Masters

Dune FX, a 2005 featurette exploring the special effects in the film

Dune Models & Miniatures, a 2005 featurette focusing on the model effects in the film

Dune Costumes, a 2005 featurette looking at the elaborate costume designs seen in the film

Eleven deleted scenes from the film, with a 2005 introduction by Raffaella de Laurentiis

Destination Dune, a 1983 featurette originally produced to promote the film at conventions and publicity events

Theatrical trailers and TV spots

Extensive image galleries, including hundreds of still photos

The contents of the Dune Limited Edition Deluxe 4K Ultra HD Steelbook set, not to be confused with the Dune Limited Edition 4K Ultra HD Steelbook set. Image : Universal/Arrow Video

There’s also a Limited Edition Steelbook which doesn’t have the regular Limited Edition’s pack-in book, postcards, or reversible packaging (I know this is weird; please bear with me). That’s because it includes a third disc of extras:



4K Ultra HD Limited Edition Steelbook - Disc 3 features and extras:

The Sleeper Must Awaken: Making Dune, a brand new feature-length documentary by Ballyhoo Motion Pictures exploring the making of the film, featuring dozens of new and archive interviews with cast and crew

Beyond Imagination: Merchandising Dune, a brand new featurette exploring the merchandise created to promote the film, featuring toy collector/producer Brian Sillman (The Toys That Made Us)

Prophecy Fulfilled: Scoring Dune, a brand new featurette on the film’s music score, featuring interviews with Toto guitarist Steve Lukather, Toto keyboardist Steve Porcaro, and film music historian Tim Greiving

Brand new interview with make-up effects artist Giannetto de Rossi, filmed in 2020

Archive interview with production coordinator Golda Offenheim, filmed in 2003

Archive interview with star Paul Smith, filmed in 2008

Archive interview with make-up effects artist Christopher Tucker

If you’re bummed because the Limited Edition Steelbook is missing all of the regular Limited Edition’s goodies, take heart—there’s also a Deluxe Limited Edition Steelbook that comes with the book, the poster, the postcards, and the third disc of extras.

Now, there are three months between now and when all these e ditions will be available for sale, so Arrow warns the extras could change somewhat between now and then. Between the regular “Dune Limited Edition” Blu-r ay only (yes, that is the fourth option for this release) and the “Dune Deluxe Limited Edition 4K Ultra HD Steelbook,” the sets run between $49.95 and $69.95. However, you can pre-order them in the U.S. for quite less than that—at least for the moment—over at Zavvi.

