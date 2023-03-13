DC Comics' 2023 Pride Plans Are, Once Again, Incredibly Impressive

Comics

DC Comics' 2023 Pride Plans Are, Once Again, Incredibly Impressive

The publisher has special comics, a book, and much more planned to celebrate its LGBTQIA+ characters.

By
Rob Bricken
Comments (1)
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy kiss while on a porch swing.
DC Pride 2023 #1 variant cover by Jen Bartel.
Image: DC Comics

Last year, we were suitably impressed when DC Comics revealed its plans for how it was going to celebrate Pride Month (and how paltry Marvel’s offerings looked in comparison). Commendably, the publisher’s not resting on its laurels this June—it has special edition comics, an actual book, and much more in the works, but you can check them out now.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 16

DC Pride 2023 #1

DC Pride 2023 #1

DC Pride 2023 #1 main cover by Mateus Manhanini.
DC Pride 2023 #1 main cover by Mateus Manhanini.
Image: DC Comics

First is DC’s annual comic offering, helpfully renamed DC Pride 2023 #1. The 104-page special edition will include several stories starring DC’s LGBTQ characters. Here’s a summary of some of them:

“Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy go to extreme measures to get a little alone time…but there’s nowhere on the planet Crush can’t crash. Jon Kent gets a comprehensive course in dark magic when John Constantine sics a golem on him. Tim Drake and Connor Hawke learn that there is nothing more awkward than reuniting with an old friend after you’ve both come out and one of you was indoctrinated by the League of Shadows for a while. Circuit Breaker struggles to stifle his powers after the Flash of Earth-11 leaps out of the time stream and knocks them both into another dimension. Just how far would Flashlight go to honor his lost love?”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 16

DC Pride 2023 #1 Stories and Teams

DC Pride 2023 #1 Stories and Teams

DC Pride 2023 #1 variant cover by Oscar Vega.
DC Pride 2023 #1 variant cover by Oscar Vega.
Image: DC Comics

The comic will also feature a story about Dreamer, written by Nicole Maines, who portrayed the transgender hero on Supergirl, and Rye Hickman. Here’s a full list of the characters featured in DC Pride 2023 #1, as well as the teams behind them:

  • Tim Drake and Connor Hawke by Nadia Shammas and Bruka Jones
  • Circuit Breaker and the Flash of Earth-11 by A.L. Kaplan
  • Midnighter, Apollo, and Green Lantern Alan Scott by Josh Trujillo and Don Aguillo
  • Ghost-Maker and Catman vs. Cannon and Saber by Rex Ogle and Stephen Sadowski
  • Jon Kent and John Constantine by Christopher Cantwell and Skylar Patridge
  • Natasha Irons and Nubia by Mildred Louis
  • Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, and Crush by Leah Williams and Paulina Ganucheau
  • Multiversity by Grant Morrison and Hayden Sherman

DC Pride 2023 #1 arrives on May 30.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 16

The DC Book of Pride

The DC Book of Pride

Image for article titled DC Comics&#39; 2023 Pride Plans Are, Once Again, Incredibly Impressive
Image: DC Comics

This is cool—a hardcover guide to DC’s LGBTQIA+ characters, arriving May 16.

The DC Book of Pride is an inspiring illustrated hardcover that profiles more than 50 LGBTQIA+ characters in detail, including Harley Quinn, Jon Kent, Nubia, Tim Drake, Batwoman, Aquaman, Dreamer, new character Circuit Breaker, and many more. Authored by Galaxy: The Prettiest Star writer Jadzia Axelrod, it illustrates the rich histories, fascinating origins, amazing superpowers, and key storylines of DC’s leading queer Super Heroes and Super-Villains.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 16

DC Pride: Through the Years

DC Pride: Through the Years

Image for article titled DC Comics&#39; 2023 Pride Plans Are, Once Again, Incredibly Impressive
Image: DC Comics

DC Pride: Through the Years is another special edition comic collecting three classic issues: The Flash #53, where the Pied Piper comes out to the Flash; Detective Comics #854, which was the first solo Batwoman comic; and Supergirl #19, which “tells the story of Lee Serrano, a nonbinary teenager who befriends the Girl of Steel.”

There’s also a new story featuring Alan Scott, the Golden Age Green Lantern. DC Pride: Through the Years will arrive in comic stores June 13.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 16

Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent #4 by Stephen Byrne

Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent #4 by Stephen Byrne

Image for article titled DC Comics&#39; 2023 Pride Plans Are, Once Again, Incredibly Impressive
Image: DC Comics

And, of course, several comics will get special Pride-themed variant covers. Check out a gallery of some of them over the next few pages!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 16

Batman Incorporated #9 by Rosi Kämpe

Batman Incorporated #9 by Rosi Kämpe

Image for article titled DC Comics&#39; 2023 Pride Plans Are, Once Again, Incredibly Impressive
Image: DC Comics
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 16

Detective Comics #1073 by Amy Reeder

Detective Comics #1073 by Amy Reeder

Image for article titled DC Comics&#39; 2023 Pride Plans Are, Once Again, Incredibly Impressive
Image: DC Comics
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 16

Green Arrow #3 by Luciano Vecchio

Green Arrow #3 by Luciano Vecchio

Image for article titled DC Comics&#39; 2023 Pride Plans Are, Once Again, Incredibly Impressive
Image: DC Comics
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 16

Harley Quinn #31 and Poison Ivy #13 by Claire Roe

Harley Quinn #31 and Poison Ivy #13 by Claire Roe

Image for article titled DC Comics&#39; 2023 Pride Plans Are, Once Again, Incredibly Impressive
Image: DC Comics
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 16

Nightwing #105 by Yoshi Yoshitani

Nightwing #105 by Yoshi Yoshitani

Image for article titled DC Comics&#39; 2023 Pride Plans Are, Once Again, Incredibly Impressive
Image: DC Comics
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 16

Spirit World #2 by Jessica Fong

Spirit World #2 by Jessica Fong

Image for article titled DC Comics&#39; 2023 Pride Plans Are, Once Again, Incredibly Impressive
Image: DC Comics
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 16

Superman #5 by W. Scott Forbes

Superman #5 by W. Scott Forbes

Image for article titled DC Comics&#39; 2023 Pride Plans Are, Once Again, Incredibly Impressive
Image: DC Comics
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 16

Tim Drake: Robin #10 by Travis Moore

Tim Drake: Robin #10 by Travis Moore

Image for article titled DC Comics&#39; 2023 Pride Plans Are, Once Again, Incredibly Impressive
Image: DC Comics
Advertisement

15 / 16

Wonder Woman #800 by Ted Brandt and Ro Stein

Wonder Woman #800 by Ted Brandt and Ro Stein

Image for article titled DC Comics&#39; 2023 Pride Plans Are, Once Again, Incredibly Impressive
Image: DC Comics

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

Advertisement

16 / 16