While Star Wars and Marvel shows like The Mandalorian and Moon Knight will always get the most attention, Disney+ has also created a great many original documentaries that you shouldn’t be sleeping on. But Disney+’s next documentary will tackle one of the most beloved people in children’s entertainment: Jim Henson.



When Henson, creator of both The Muppets and Sesame Street, suddenly died in 1990 of toxic shock syndrome at the age of 53, it was a bewildering loss that affected everyone who had grown up loving the two franchises. In fact, he’s still mourned to this day, a testament to the enduring nature of his amazing work. Ergo, he’s the perfect choice to be the subject of a documentary like this, which, according to the press release, “will be the definitive portrait of Henson, produced with the full participation and cooperation of the Henson family, and will present a fascinating and intimate look at Jim’s illustrious career creating treasured characters and revolutionizing television and film.” It will be directed by Ron Howard, using “never-before-seen personal archives” including “exclusive home movies, photographs, sketches, and Henson’s personal diaries.”

In a statement, Jim Henson’s family said, “The Jim Henson Company’s archive is a treasure reflecting our father’s work, personal life, and inspirations, and has been carefully maintained for the last 30 years under the leadership of archivist Karen Falk. It will be thrilling to see the story that emerges from these materials in the hands of a truly great filmmaker like Ron Howard, who has the perfect spirit and personality to tell Jim Henson’s story.”

The documentary has no release date—heck, it doesn’t even have an official title yet—so it’ll be a while before we can watch it. But chances are it’ll be worth the wait.

