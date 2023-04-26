Disney Sues Ron DeSantis as Woke Mouse War Continues

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ fight with Disney continues after the company filed a lawsuit claiming DeSantis “orchestrated at every step” a campaign to punish Disney in ways that now threatens the company’s business.

Disney called DeSantis’ attempt to take over its theme park a “relentless campaign to weaponize government power” against the company, adding in the lawsuit that the governor’s decision to overtake the Board of Supervisors to oversee Walt Disney World’s operations the “latest strike. ”

The company said DeSantis’ development contracts “laid the foundation for billions of Disney’s investment dollars and thousands of jobs.” The lawsuit added, “The government action was patently retaliatory, patently anti-business, and patently unconstitutional.”

