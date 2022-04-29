It’s six months away from spooky season, but there are already Halloween rumblings in the air. Disney Parks has revealed the comeback of an East Coast fan favorite event as well as more fall happenings on Disney cruises, and Universal Studios is keeping things tightly locked in its crypt regarding Halloween Horror Nights.

Elsewhere in the theme park sphere, Six Flags Magic Mountain has unveiled its first look at an expanded DC Universe area, and Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness bursts through dimensions to land at Avengers Campus. Here’s the latest news from theme parks and other fan-tastical destinations!