Film, television, and game-inspired attractions and events are expanding both within theme parks and outside of them in new and exciting ways. Walt Disney World has officially announced its opening date for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Halloween Horror Nights Orlando tickets are on sale, and Coachella is gearing up for a soundtrack spin with Billie Eilish and brother Finneas hot off their Oscar win for No Time to Die and... maybe a little Turning Red?
Walt Disney World
Presenting a Queue
Take a look at the queue for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind inside the “Wonders of Xandar” pavilion, which brings a fictional place right down to Earth but could invite some galactic chaos. The EPCOT ride is set to open May 27 at Walt Disney World.
More News From Walt Disney World
Life Day may happen aboard the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser
Oscar Isaac thought The Halcyon felt more real than a movie set
More awesome Easter eggs from the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind ad:
And Kermit gets ready to celebrate Earth Month at Epcot:
Universal Studios Orlando and Islands of Adventure
Universal Studios Orlando Halloween Horror Nights 2022
The only update we have so far is that tickets are officially on sale for Halloween Horror Nights 31! No maze announcements just yet, unfortunately. The annual Halloween season event is set to run September 2 through October 31. You can purchase tickets and select vacation packages here.
More News From Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure
Recreate mythical eats like this recipe inspired by Mythos at Islands of Adventure!
Check out this thread of a very neat throwback immersive Jurassic Park pop-ups that we would love to see come back for Jurassic World Dominion.
Disneyland Resort
Marvel’s Moon Knight at Avengers Campus
To tie in with Marvel Studios and Disney+ latest series Moon Knight, you can now meet the new hero at Avengers Campus in Disney’s California Adventure. Both the Marc Spector and Steven Grant “Mr. Knight” versions of the suit have been spotted wandering around Avengers Campus.
More News From Disneyland
Choices were made with this new Electrical Parade Merch
Foodies Unite: Dining packages and dessert parties for World of Color at DCA and The Electrical Parade at Disneyland
Recently our horror and sci-fi uncle Guillermo Del Toro visited his favorite attraction at Disneyland, the Haunted Mansion. While we are no longer getting his cinematic take on the theme park IP, its good to see him smiling like a little kid and having the greatest day on the best ride.
These Scarlett Witch Minnie ears were accidentally released early and will return right before Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness at Disney Parks. Pray for me that I can snag a pair.
Universal Studios Hollywood
Shop Nintendo
A new Nintendo shop has opened at Universal Studios Hollywood filled with plushes and gear to get hype for the new Mario Kart ride coming next year. Seems a little early—but hey, if they got the inventory it’s the closest thing to a Nintendo store on the West Coast. It would be cool if Animal Crossing and Zelda merch was added, but we’d probably have to wait for attractions based on those games. Phooey.
More Universal Studios Hollywood News
Here’s a quick guide on Universal Studios Citywalk!
Get us to the parks immediately for this Universal Monsters meet and greet with the Bride of Frankenstein and the Monster.
International Theme Parks
Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris
While Disneyland Paris officially celebrates its 30th anniversary, a two-hour Imagineering panel was held as a retrospective of the park’s history and of its future. Highlights include recent hits that originated in Paris like Toy Story Land, its Ratatouille ride, and its Quinjet concept that debuted at Disney’s California Adventure first. Disneyland Paris’ Avengers Campus is set to open this year with some similar features as the West Coast headquarters, including the Spider-Man’s Web Slingers attraction. New(ish) to the expansion is an Iron-Man rollercoaster that’s a re-skin of the Rock n’ Roller Coaster, which Imagineer Björn Heerwagen gave an update on, as seen in the video below: “We’re blessed with being able to come into an existing attraction, Rock n’ Roll Coaster, and re-theme it Marvel. That’s going fantastically. We have video, we have audio, we have Iron Man. The Iron Man figure is the first fully electric figure that this park has seen, with 43 functions.”
Imagineering legend Tony Baxter was also on hand and while talking about some Adventureland history, he did note that there’s still a lot of room by the Indiana Jones Temple of Peril coaster. Imagineers on the panel were quick to hint that there’s ideas being talked about for that particular patch of land. (Hopefully it’s the long-awaited Indiana Jones dark ride.) The panel news portion closed with confirmation that ground has been broken on the Frozen land area.
Disneyland Paris and More International Park News
A look at the Tokyo Disneyland Toy Story Hotel
New Foods at Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan
More Fan-tastical Destinations: Conventions, Immersive ARG, Pop-ups, and the Festival Scene
Coachella x The Movies
Coachella is upon us and this year has quite the cinematic lineup, between score maestro Danny Elfman, Oscar-winning sibling duo Billie Eilish and Finneas, the sci-fi sounds of the Weeknd’s Dawn FM, and Marvel’s god of love Harry Styles. So this means Coachella is the music version of San Diego Comic-Con, right? We’ll find out when we head into the desert soon.
Coachella will run April 15-17 and April 22-24.
More Con and Experiences News
Everything you need to know about Star Wars Celebration
The Weeknd brings Sci-Fi Dystopic Dawn FM to the Desert at Coachella
If this happens we will lose our collective cool and go full Abby and Mei from Turning Red.
