International Theme Parks

Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris

While Disneyland Paris officially celebrates its 30th anniversary, a two-hour Imagineering panel was held as a retrospective of the park’s history and of its future. Highlights include recent hits that originated in Paris like Toy Story Land, its Ratatouille ride, and its Quinjet concept that debuted at Disney’s California Adventure first. Disneyland Paris’ Avengers Campus is set to open this year with some similar features as the West Coast headquarters, including the Spider-Man’s Web Slingers attraction. New(ish) to the expansion is an Iron-Man rollercoaster that’s a re-skin of the Rock n’ Roller Coaster, which Imagineer Björn Heerwagen gave an update on, as seen in the video below: “We’re blessed with being able to come into an existing attraction, Rock n’ Roll Coaster, and re-theme it Marvel. That’s going fantastically. We have video, we have audio, we have Iron Man. The Iron Man figure is the first fully electric figure that this park has seen, with 43 functions.”

Imagineering legend Tony Baxter was also on hand and while talking about some Adventureland history, he did note that there’s still a lot of room by the Indiana Jones Temple of Peril coaster. Imagineers on the panel were quick to hint that there’s ideas being talked about for that particular patch of land. (Hopefully it’s the long-awaited Indiana Jones dark ride.) The panel news portion closed with confirmation that ground has been broken on the Frozen land area.

Disneyland Paris and More International Park News

A look at the Tokyo Disneyland Toy Story Hotel

New Foods at Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan