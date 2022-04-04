To save the galaxy, Rocket Raccoon and Groot are inviting a bunch of tourists to help the Guardians on Walt Disney World’s newest coaster adventure. And we now know it’s happening soon: Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is set to open at EPCOT May 27 as part of the Disney World ’s 50th Anniversary.

The premise surrounding the attraction is that EPCOT is hosting the Wonde rs of Xandar Pavilion on Earth, its first other world hub, when it’s hit with a time- altering threat. A distress signal t hankfully reaches friends of the Nova Corps (and, y’ know, former criminals) t he Guardians of the Galaxy aboard the Benetar. With Star-L ord asleep at the wheel the mission should totally go smoothly, with Rocket deciding to lead the charge on a space coaster adventure detour at Disney World.

“This is an SOS from Nova Corps … Our outpost on Earth’s EPCOT is in danger!”

And yes we’ve been rewatching this ad for any hints of what to expect. We love the tone of it, and the clever PG body horror of what it looks like when time splits you apart i s particularly delightful. Hopefully that won’t actually happen to us on the ride, which is being touted as “family-friendly”—and h opefully it’s somewhat tamer than the tower dropping on Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout, which I (a Guardians fan) rode twice in order to watch its fun scenes, though in between I was feeling like I was dying. ( What we do for our fandoms, eh?)

With this new glimpse of the coaster now out in the world, p roducer Wes Lagatolla tweeted out some behind-the-scenes details.

While we anticipate a new curated “ Awesome Mix” for this ride, since one was created for Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout at Disney California Adventure, we also wonder if Rocket fixes the tape featured in the ad to play some familiar tunes. Hopefully James Gunn tweets out some fun details soon.

Till then we are keeping an eye out for Easter eggs. Here are some that not only include nods to Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy films but also pay homage to Walt Disney World and the very building the new attraction is housed in:

As Gunn confirmed last year on Twitter, he and Marvel Studios worked on footage for the ride last fall as production geared up for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which will be released in 2023, and the Holiday Special (set to drop this winter on Disney+).

