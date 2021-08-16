Grogu, The Mandalorian

I know Grogu is far more likely to eat a living dog than Flounder is, but this lame Baby Yoda costume doesn’t even manage that, let alone look like Baby Yoda. The hat is shaped far too weirdly to imply your dog is cosplaying as t he Child, and the eyes ruin it completely by giving the costume two faces—the hat should have just been the ears. With the face/head ruined, the frog-holding hands are difficult to visually decipher. I may be ranking this a little harshly, but I can’t help penalize it for how easily it could have been improved.