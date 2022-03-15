At least one familiar face won’t return for Hocus Pocus 2. The Puss in Boots sequel has one hell of a stacked cast. What If could return for season 2 much sooner than you’d think. Plus, what’s next on The Walking Dead and Riverdale, and new looks at Jurassic World: Dominion and Nope. Spoilers, away!



Hocus Pocus 2

According to Entertainment Weekly, Thora Birch will not return as Dani Dennison in Hocus Pocus 2 due to some unspecified “scheduling conflicts. ” T he outlet additionally reports that former RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant Ginger Minj is set to make a cameo as a Winifred Sanderson impersonator.

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

Deadline reports Florence Pugh, Olivia Colman, Wagner Moura, Ray Winstone, John Mulaney, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Anthony Mendez, and Samson Kayo have joined the cast of the Puss In Boots sequel in currently undisclosed roles.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

In conversation with Empire, Benedict Cumberbatch teased Multiverse of Madness will be “on the level” of Spider-Man: No Way Home in terms of scale.

It’s a big, big movie. It’s going to be an absolute riot. And if it brings off the level of ambition it’s got, we’re going to have a success on the level of Spidey. There you go, I’ll put my flag in the sand. There’s a lot of reckoning. And a lot of self-discovery. Strange is almost a stranger to himself before this film unfolds and reveals what, essentially, is in his nature, that he then has to either confront or resist or fall into or become. The answers to the questions of who Strange really is, won’t have easy answers. There are some very bold ideas, and some extraordinary tests of Strange and encounters. There are some very unexpected conclusions.

Star Trek 4

Karl Urban revealed to Variety he has yet to see a script for the recently announced fourth Star Trek film set in the Kelvin timeline.

I haven’t seen a script, I know nothing. But I would love to work with those guys again, so much fun, the best hang. We’ll see.

Ti West revealed to Fangoria he’s already finished filming a prequel to X (his upcoming Boogie Nights-meets-The Texas Chainsaw Massacre horror film), titled Pearl.

Jurassic World: Dominion

Empire has a new photo of Dewanda Wise as pilot Kayla Watts in Jurassic World: Dominion.

Nope

In conversation with Empire, Jordan Peele stated Daniel Kaluuya plays “a humble man destined for an epic and otherworldly confrontation” in Nope.

Wendell & Wild

A new cast reveal teaser confirms Henry Selick’s latest stars Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele, Lyric Ross, Angela Bassett, James Hong, Sam Zelaya, Seema Virdi, Tamara Smart, Ramona Young and Ving Rhames.

Harley Quinn/Noonan’s

A spinoff of the Harley Quinn animated series revolving around Kite Man and described as “Cheers for supervillains” is in the works at HBO Max. [/Film]

Ms. Marvel

Deadline reports Anjali Bhimani (Marvel’s Runaways) has joined the cast of the Disney+ program Ms. Marvel, in an unspecified recurring role.

What If...?

The second season of What If...? will premiere later this year on Disney +, according to head writer A.C. Bradley on Twitter.

Riverdale

KSiteTV has photos from “Death at a Funeral, ” the March 27 episode of Riverdale. Click through for more.

The Walking Dead

Meanwhile, Spoiler TV h as photos from “Warlords, ” this week’s episode of The Walking Dead. More maces-for-hands at the link.

Moon Knight

The latest Moon Knight TV spot leans into Marc Spector/Steven Grant/Moon Knight/Mr. Knight/Khonshu’s three-to-five separate personalities.

Snowpiercer

Snowpier cer keeps on rolling (with Melanie’s thawing corpse now back onboard!) in the trailer for next week’s episode, “A Beacon for Us All. ”

Parallels



Finally, Disney+ has released an English language trailer for Parallels, a French sci-fi series about a group of teenagers cast into alternate realities by the Large Hadron Collider at CERN.

Banner art by Jim Cook