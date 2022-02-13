Now that Spider-Man: No Way Home has properly set up the dominoes, with some help from WandaVision and Loki, it’s time for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to knock them all down. As is the case with just about every year, Marvel released a new trailer during the Super Bowl, and it confirms what was teased at the end of No Way Home: the multiverse is in all sorts of disarray, and it’s up to Stephen Strange to set things right again.



Advertisement

While Benedict Cumberbatch’s Strange has proven by now he’s more than worthy of the Sorcerer Supreme title, a problem as big as the multiverse requires some extra helping hands. We already knew that the Scarlet Witch herself, Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) would be along for the ride: after everything that happened in her show, Stephen considers her the closest thing to an expert on the multiverse. But thanks to this trailer, we also get a brief, but exciting first look at Xiochitl Gomez’s America Chavez, a teen with the ability to travel between dimensions. Even more interesting is the brief voice of Patrick Stewart. But is he playing Professor X, or someone new entirely?

The first Doctor Strange was notable in how visually trippy it got with its alternate dimensions and action sequences, and Multiverse looks like it’ll happily continue that trend. For as much CG spectacle as there appears to be in Multiverse—after all, it’s a Marvel movie—it looks like the film will be dipping its toes into horror. Before Sam Raimi eventually came on to direct the sequel, original director Scott Derrickson notably said this would be the “first MCU scary film” at Comic-Con in 2019. Some shakeups have occurred since then, but it looks Raimi (a horror director himself, yes) and writer Michael Waldron are indeed making Doctor Strange’s sophomore outing just a little bit frightening thanks to Strange Supreme.

Also starring Benedict Wong and Chiwetel Ejiofor, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness releases in theaters on May 6.

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.