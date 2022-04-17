We’re getting awfully close to the finish line, folks. Doctor Who put out its second holiday special today, Legend of the Sea Devils, and its the penultimate episode to Jodie Whitaker’s time as the Thirteenth Doctor. And just as Legend came to an end, BBC put out a teaser for the third 2022 special that heavily builds it up as her final adventure before a new actor (and not so new creative hands) take reign of the franchise.



The finality of Whitaker’s Doctor is something that can’t be ignored, and the teaser for the final special very much plays that up, closing out on the Doctor preparing to regenerate into another actor. Not only is there the return of the Daleks, Cybermen, and the Master (Sacha Dhawan), the special is also bringing back some old friends. Janet Fielding’s Tegan Jovanka, a companion to the Fourth and Fifth Doctors (respectively Tom Baker and Peter Davidson) is returning, as is Sophie Aldred’s Ace, companion to Sylvester McCoy’s Seventh Doctor. Presumably, their reunions with the Doctor will be equally fun and tearjerking as they get one final hurrah in the sci-fi series.

Advertisement

Showrunner Chris Chibnall to Doctor Who News that this feature length special—written by him and directed by returning director Jamie Magnus Stone—will mark Whitaker’s last turn as the Doctor before the 14th kicks off a new era. He teased that this final special would “contain a plethora of treats and surprises for audiences and fans, not least the return of two of the most beloved companions in the show’s history...For the BBC’s Centenary, we’ll be celebrating the past, present and future of Doctor Who, in a fittingly thrilling, epic and emotional send-off for the Thirteenth Doctor.”

It’s meant to be a part of a larger celebration of BBC’s existence; come this October, the network will officially be 100 years old. The as-yet-unnamed centenary special will air sometime in the fall, with more information about what’s in store due to be rolled out over the next several months. As for the 14th Doctor, they’re expected to be revealed in “the coming weeks,” according to BBC.

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.

