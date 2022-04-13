While attempts have been made to try and bring Doctor Who to the big screen, the TV franchise hasn’t had the luck since the height of 1960s “ Dalekmania” saw Peter Cushing thrust into the role of Dr. Who for two adaptations of iconic Dalek stories. Now, those movies are back for a snazzy new re-release— a nd a chance at the box office again.



Advertisement

Studiocanal has announced that it’ s releasing two new 4K remasters of Dr. Who and the Daleks and its follow up Daleks: Invasion Earth 2150 A.D., the 1965/1966 cinematic adaptations of two Doctor Who serials starring William Hartnell’s Doctor, “The Daleks” and “The Dalek Invasion of Earth.” Starring Peter Cushing as the titular hero—here not a rogue extra-terrestrial Time Lord, but instead an eccentric human inventor who happened to build his own Police Box time machine—the two movies offer a peculiar, yet charmingly retro alternative look at the earliest days of Doctor Who, in garishly wonderful technicolor compared to the TV show’s black-and-white origins.

It’s not just the weirdness of a Doctor Who story you already know told at a sideways glance—aside from Cushing’s Dr. Who, the second film also guest stars a future familiar Who face: a young Bernard Cribbins, playing Policeman Tom Campbell decades before he’d appear in Doctor Who as Donna Noble’s loveable grandfather, Wilfred Mott! Lovely.

Both movies will receive lavish B lu-ray releases in June and July, complete with extras like retro-styled art posters, a collector’s book, and stills from each film. Between the release of each film on B lu-ray, however, both will return to cinemas in the UK on July 10th as a special double bill, giving fans the chance to see Doctor Who (sorry, Dr. Who) on the big screen as it was always intended.

Dr. Who and the Daleks and Daleks: Invasion Earth 2150 A.D. release on UHD Bluray on June 20 and July 18, respectively.

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.