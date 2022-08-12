Former president Donald J. Trump, a continued threat to the safety and security of the United States, had his home in Florida raided by the FBI over classified documents on Monday. And we now know those documents at Mar-a-Lago likely contained highly classified secrets about nuclear weapons, according to the Washington Post. Who’s willing to defend that? A shocking number of Trump supporters, as it turns out.



The arguments defending Trump have evolved in the short time since the FBI served a search warrant on the former president’s property while he was out of town on Monday . At first, Republicans said the Department of Justice had been politicized and this was clearly a dirty way to keep Trump from running for office in 2024. Some MAGA diehards even called for a new civil war.



Astoundingly, there were even multiple people who said raiding a former president for anything short of nuclear secrets would be a travesty . Well, guess what? It looks like it was about nuclear secrets, at least in part. And as we learned on Thursday, Trump has likely kept some of the most highly classified documents the U.S. government produces—designated SAP, or special access programs, which are above Top Secret.

We don’t know the entire contents of the other 12 or so boxes the FBI took from Mar-a-Lago on Monday and Trump has apparently said he’s fine with the contents of the search warrant being revealed. But we’ll have to see what Trump’s lawyers actually do. Trump has a history of publicly arguing one thing while his lawyers do something else.



Click through for some of the dumbest possible defenses of Trump’s actions. And let us know in the comments if you’ve spotted other gems. The internet is a large and idiotic place—we can’t find every dumb MAGA rationalization when they’re flying around this fast and furious.