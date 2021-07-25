Don't Worry, the Bob's Burgers Movie Is Still Happening

Though fans of Bob’s Burgers have a new season to look forward to, many have been wondering what’s going on with the Bob’s Burgers movie that was announced back in 2019— before it, like many productions, was waylaid by the ongoing covid-19 pandemic. At this year’s San Diego Comic-Con @ Home , series creator Loren Bouchard sa t down with the show’s creative team to discuss season 12 and share some promising updates on the Belcher family’s cinematic debut.

Throughout the Bob’s Burgers panel, Bouchard and the rest of the team all emphasized how working remotely during covid-19 presented a number of challenges for them—things t hat fans of the show won’t be able to pick up on when the new season premieres later this year. But Bouchard admitted that he’s very much looking forward to being able to work with the team in person again so that they can tap into their collective creative energy.

“We’re going to have a chance to be back together, which is the thing I most think about when I think about the kind of the biggest cost of covid to Bob’s,” Bouchard said before addressing the panel, which included executive producer Nora Smith and cast members H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, Eugene Mirman, Dan Mintz, and Larry Murphy. “Ultimately it’s the interaction of the actors. You guys recorded as an ensemble from the beginning, and I still firmly believe that it is a kind of a magic ingredient that gives a life and energy to the to the track and kind of brings out your ‘ A’ game.”

Though season 12 does not yet have a premiere date, Bouchard shared a number of this season’s episode titles, including “Crystal Mess,” “The Pumpkining,” “Driving Big Dummy,” “ Seventween Again,” “Beach Please,” “Stuck in the Kitchen With You,” “Gene’s Christmas Break,” “Loft i n Bedslation,” “FOMO You Didn’t,” “Touch of Evaluations,” “Video Killed the Geneo Star,” “Ferry on My Wayward Bob and Linda,” “Spider House Rules,” “Clear and Present Ginger,” and “Asprout a Boy.”

Unfortunately, Bouchard also announced that the Bob’s Burgers movie still does not have a release date, and there isn’t yet any footage from it to be shared. But he insisted that the movie is still definitely in production and coming to theaters at some point in the future.

“My every waking moment is spent on the movie, and it’s coming,” Bouchard said. “They have to put it out. We’re going to be in theaters. That’s my pledge.” Though Bouchard didn’t have any particular plot points about the movie to share, he described it as a “musical comedy mystery adventure coming of age story” that’s the “best possible thing [we] could make.”

In the more immediate future, Bob’s Burgers fans can also look forward to the music from seasons 7-9 being released as an album on August 20 wherever music is sold— a nd it shouldn’t be too long after that un til the Belchers are back on Fox with a new batch of episodes.



