Horror fans are already quite familiar with Dracula, Frankenstein, and Sherlock Holmes adventure The Hound of the Baskervilles, but Canterbury Classics makes a compelling case for a re-read with these beautifully illustrated, cleverly engineered, genuinely frightening pop-up versions.

The striking, startling art comes courtesy of DC and Marvel veteran Anthony Williams, and the oversized 3D cut-outs are the work of acclaimed paper engineer David Hawcock. Click through for looks at Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, and Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes’ The Hound of the Baskervilles.

All three books are out July 18 from Canterbury Classics; you can pre-order each release here: Dracula; Frankenstein; Sherlock Holmes’ The Hound of the Baskervilles.