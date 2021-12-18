Dragonlance is one of Dungeons & Dragons’ most iconic settings, brought to life by designers Margaret Weis and Tracy and Laura Hickman. In late 2020, it seemed as though the creators’ relationship with Wizards of the Coast had soured to the point of a lawsuit from the creators concerning breach of contact regarding a new trilogy of books. The lawsuit has since been settled, and in addition to borrowing D&D’s mechanics for their own setting, the novels the trio were working on can now see the light of day.



el Rey has revealed the cover for Dragons of Deceit, the first book in the upcoming series, co-written by Tracy and Weis. The novel will introduce new protagonist Destina Rosenthorn, who thinks that a great destiny awaits her. After the death of her father during the War of the Lance leaves her without the family estate and castle, Destina conspires to go back in time and undo his death. One such person she’ll go to for help will be Tasslehoff Burrfoot, the Kendle Rogue who first appeared in 1984's “A Stone’s Throw Away,” and has an item that’ll help her go back to the past.

There are a lot of novels for Dragonlance, with the last one being Douglas Niles’ The Fate of Thorbardin for the “Dwarf Home” subfranchise back in 2010. The series is notable for introducing fans to the world of Krynn, which have since gone to pop up throughout D&D publications over the years, including recent fifth edition books.

Take a look at the wraparound cover below, which features a Destina and her companions on top of a hill and a beautiful view that promises excitement and adventure on the horizon. Oh, and also a young dragon.

Dragons of Deceit will release on August 9, 2022.



