Dune: The Sisterhood's TV Future Is Suddenly Looking Brighter

Jordan Peele’s newly revealed horror film is already lining up its cast. Here’s hoping the boat doesn’t sink because Disney is already ready for a Jungle Cruise sequel. Plus updates from Shining Girls and Shining Dale, and a new look at The Green Knight. Spoilers are so happy it’s Friday...
Nope
Variety reports The Crow’s Michael Wincott, The OA’s Brandon Perea and Euphoria’s Barbie Ferreira have joined the cast of Jordan Peele’s latest horror film, Nope.
The Peripheral
Amazon’s The Peripheral—from Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy’s Kilter Films— has gained Transparent star Alexandra Billings. She’ll join Chloë Grace Moretz and Jack Reynor in the sci-fi series based on the novel by William Gibson.
Battle of the Planets
Fast 9 screenwriter Daniel Casey is reportedly writing a feature adaptation of the 1978 Japanese anime series, Battle of the Planets, for the Russo Brothers’ production company, AGBO.
Jungle Cruise 2
According to THR, “discussion of a Jungle Cruise sequel” is already underway at Disney.
Blood Red Sky
Bloody-Disgusting has a new German poster for Blood Red Sky. You can check out our review from Cheryl Eddy right here.
The Green Knight
We also have a few new posters of Dev Patel’s Sir Gawain in The Green Knight.
Shining Girls
Coming Soon reports Phillipa Soo has joined the cast of Apple TV+’s Shining Girls as Jin-Sook, “a character described as an intelligent and sure-footed woman who works in the research department at the Adler Planetarium.”
Shining Vale
Meanwhile, Deadline has word Alysia Reiner has joined the cast of Shining Vale as Kathryn, “a razor-sharp, successful New York professional (Wharton graduate) who’s extremely comfortable with herself and the most successful woman in the male-dominated “low-risk moderate-return insurance-backed securities field.”
Dune: The Sisterhood
Variety reports The Haunting of Bly Manor’s Diane Ademu-John has replaced John Spaights as showrunner of the upcoming Dune prequel series at HBO Max. You can learn a bit more of the “Sisterhood’s” history here.
Roswell, New Mexico
Maria unravels her mysterious vision in the synopsis for “Black Hole Sun” — the August 9 episode of Roswell, New Mexico.
WHAT GIVES – Liz (Jeanine Mason) confronts Max (Nathan Dean). Maria (Heather Hemmens) is desperate to figure out the mystery of her vision and Isobel (Lily Cowles) is learning more about her abilities. Meanwhile, Kyle (Michael Trevino) has a strange encounter and Michael (Michael Vlamis) is fueled by his anger. Also starring, Tyler Blackburn and Amber Midthunder, the episode was directed by Aprill Winney and written by Eva McKenna & Onalee Hunter Hughes (303). Original airdate 8/9/2021.
Motherland: Fort Salem
Spoiler TV has a synopsis for “Mother of All, Mother of None” — the ninth episode of season two.
Distrust in Alder grows as Tally and Abigail pressure those in power for changes. Raelle gains a deeper understanding of the Mycelium and its purpose for her.
Lucifer
A new photo from Tom Ellis’s Instagram teases Lucifer’s sixth season.
Riverdale
KSiteTV also has photos from Riverdale’s August 11 episode, “Strange Bedfellows” — click through for more.
American Horror Stories
Finally, Tipper Gore expresses concerns over the new season of American Horror Stories in a trailer for next week’s episode.
