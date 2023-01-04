Wizards of the Coast Is Scaling Back Its D&D Video Game Plans

Although a spokesperson for Wizards of the Coast told Bloomberg that the company remains “committed to using digital games,” they have decided to cancel five previously-planned D&D games. None of these games have been announced, so while Baldur’s Gate 3 is still coming, there’s no real indication of what video game proposals are now being considered for its tabletop RPG.



The company hopes to “focus on games which are strategically aligned with developing our existing brands and those which show promise in expanding or engaging our audience in new ways.” According to Bloomberg, Wizards of the Coast axed an “internal project code-named Jabberwocky,” as well as four other unannounced titles that would’ve used the D&D world.

Although Dungeons & Dragons has a long history in the world of video game adaptations, its recent one is more subdued. Wizards of the Coast attempted to get back into games in a big way with the release of a revamped take on the classic 2000s hack-and-slasher duology Dark Alliance, but the reboot failed to excite fans. So far Wizards has had more success in its partnership with Divinity: Original Sin studio Larian, whose followup to the iconic Baldur’s Gate games is set to come out this year after a lengthy period of early access testing.

This decision will hit the independent studios hardest. With cancelled contracts, game creators like Otherside Entertainment and Hidden Path Entertainment will be affected, as both were working on Wizards of the Coast properties. Internally, only 15 people at Wizards of the Coast will have their employment affected, and Bloomberg reports that they will be given an opportunity to shift their role within the company.

