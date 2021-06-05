Yahya Abdul-Mateen in Aquaman Image : Warner Bros.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Dwayne Johnson are teaming up for the new Warner Bros. action film Emergency.



The Hollywood Reporter states Emergency reunites many of the players from Black Adam, as writer-director Sohrab Noshirvani (The Mauritanian), and producer Rory Haines, and Beau Flynn are helping develop the project along with Johnson. Plot details aren’t forthcoming, but Emergency is described as a high-concept, action-packed movie set in Austin, Texas.

Abdul-Mateen has been on a winning streak. He rose to fame starring in Aquaman as comic villain Black Manta. Then he won an Emmy for his role in the limited HBO Max series Watchmen and stars in Aaron Sorkin’s Oscar-nominated Netflix film The Trial of the Chicago 7. The actor also has several high-profile projects in the pipeline starring in Nia DaCosta’s Candyman and debuts on August 27, 2021. Abdul-Mateen will also star in the fourth Matrix film and George Miller’s Mad Max prequel spin-off Furiosa.

I am looking forward to seeing more from the actor. He’s talented and has done great work so far, and he has an eye for action.

