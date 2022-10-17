Early last year, Dyson announced its V15 Detect cordless vacuum that introduced a laser on the cleaning head to illuminate dust and dirt particles so it was more obvious when floors were properly cleaned. Its follow-up is finally here. N ow called the Gen5detect, it gains a brighter laser while finally getting rid of the trigger.

The Gen5detect is far from a complete redesign of Dyson’s cordless vacuums. The company has more or less settled on a design where the dust bin can now only be emptied after removing its attachments: a minor inconvenience that actually makes the vacuums feel better balanced in hand.

With every new revision, Dyson’s engineers strive to outperform the previous model, and the Gen5detect now includes the company’s fifth generation Hyperdymium electric motor which can hit speeds of up to 135,000rpm, whereas the motor in the older V15 Detect topped out at around 125,000rpm. The company promises that the upgraded motor generates enough suction power to “capture 99.99% of particles down to 0.1 microns” and points out it can even suck up and trap viruses through the vac’s HEPA filtration system, but a thorough cleaning of your home’s floors is not going to protect you from the ongoing threat of Covid-19.

Despite the added power, the Gen5detect boasts up to 70 minutes of suction, although that’s definitely not with the vacuum running at full suction power. As with its predecessor, the Gen5detect uses an acoustic piezo sensor to detect the size and quantity of particles being sucked up into the vacuum. That data is displayed on the vacuum’s screen as bars that rise and fall indicating when floors are dirty and clean. These sensors also control the Gen5detect’s auto power modes, increasing suction power as the amount of detected dirt increases, while lowering it on cleaner floors to prolong battery life.

The dirt-illuminating laser was the hallmark feature on the Dyson V15 Detect, and for the Gen5detect, its intensity has been doubled, increasing the amount of floor area where dust and debris are revealed, while also making the vacuum more practical for use in the daytime when the illumination effect is less intense.

The most compelling reason to upgrade to the new Dyson Gen5detect is that it does away with the trigger that needs to be constantly squeezed for the vacuum to run. It now uses a simple on/off power button— a feature that was first introduced on the Dyson Omni-glide vacuum last year and has started to appear on the company’s more powerful cordless vacuums in recent months.

The Dyson Gen5detect is being introduced in countries like South Korea and Australia where it’s now available for the equivalent of around $940 (AU $1,499), specific pricing and availability for North America have not yet been announced.