Over 100 Million Americans Under Severe Storm Watch

More than 100 million Americans living on the East Coast are on the lookout for severe weather conditions that could form this week beginning Monday afternoon.

A storm system has moved east past the Great Lakes and will reach a cold front that’s sitting around the Mid-Atlantic sometime this afternoon, according to an alert from the National Weather Service (NWS). This is likely to create several concerning weather conditions “containing the potential for tornadoes, damaging straight line winds, large hail and flash flooding.” In all, some 120 million people live in the areas under severe storm watch.

TheMid-Atlantic, especially around Washington D.C. and Baltimore, are at higher risk of seeing especially severe weather. Most of that area is currently under a 4 out of 5 moderate risk for thunderstorms later today, according to the Baltimore-Washington NWS station. Tornadoes and large hail could occur in the region along with damaging winds that could reach over 60 miles per hour, CNN reported.

“Some perspective: This is the first moderate risk for severe weather in at least 10 years for much of our forecast area,” the NWS Baltimore-Washington station tweeted earlier today.

“The greatest risk for all of these hazards will be across the northern Mid-Atlantic region, but the severe storm and flash flood threats will extend across a broad region covering the Upper Ohio/Tennessee valleys into the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast,” the alert explained.

The region from Atlanta, Georgia to Binghamton, New York is under a 3 out of 5 “enhanced risk” for the incoming weather, the Associated Press reported. Most of that region is expected to see heavy rainfall and potential flash flooding.

Communities across the midwest and central plains are recovering from the line of storms that will affect the Atlantic coast today. There were 10 reported tornadoes that swept through multiple states including Iowa and Illinois this past weekend, ABC News reported.

