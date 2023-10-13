Elijah Wood Curates a Day of Free Horror Streaming on Pluto TV

It’s the season for spooky movie marathons—and Elijah Wood, best known for Lord of the Rings but no stranger to the quirkier realms of cinema—is here to help you with your next binge. On Wednesday, October 18, Wood and his SpectreVision production company co-founder Daniel Noah present a free marathon of offbeat picks for Halloween on the Pluto TV Cult Films channel.

SpectreVision has produced genre films like 2018's Mandy, 2016's The Greasy Strangler, and 2014's A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night, so even if one of its co-founders wasn’t a famous actor you can comfortably trust in the company’s subverting-the-mainstream tastes. With Pluto TV’s vast library to choose from (the free streamer is a Paramount Company and is widely available on mobile, web, and smart TVs), Wood and Noah singled out eight horror and thriller films under the theme “Ladies’ Night” for this marathon, which features films starring women as well as several women directors, and spans decades of release dates: The Babadook, Beyond the Black Rainbow, Carnival of Souls, Goodnight Mommy, The Love Witch, The Hitch-Hiker, The Invitation, and Let the Right One In.

If you ever wondered what it was like to watch a movie with Elijah Wood, the SpectreVision duo will host a “livestream-along” starting at 5 p.m. PT on October 18 on SpectreVision’s Instagram. And if you’re in the Los Angeles area, Pluto TV and SpectreVision are presenting a free screening of Mandy, introduced by Wood and Noah, on October 17 at 7:30 p.m. at the non-profit theater Vidiots (ticket info here).