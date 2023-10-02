The Best Horror, Sci-Fi, and Fantasy Streaming in October 2023

The Best Horror, Sci-Fi, and Fantasy Streaming in October 2023

The best genre movies and TV coming to Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Disney+, and beyond, including Dune, the James Bond franchise, Saw, and more.

Germain Lussier
Evil Dead, Back to the Future, Polite Society, Haunted Mansion, and Star Trek are all coming to streaming.
Image: Paramount, Universal, Focus, Disney

Let’s get streaming! Welcome to io9's latest edition of the Nerd’s Watch, where we pare down the enormous lists of new films and television shows arriving on all your favorite streaming services into the sci-fi, fantasy, and horror titles we think you’ll like most. (And sometimes, just the ones that we like most.)

As always, we’re including the best new films and TV coming to Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Disney+, and Max—as well as Paramount+, Shudder, and Peacock. Prime Video, in particular, has a stacked month with all the James Bond movies.

Here’s the best of what’s streaming in October 2023. If you’re only interested in the services you subscribe to, you can jump directly to that page with these links:

  1. What’s coming to Netflix in October 2023?
  2. What’s coming to Prime Video in October 2023?
  3. What’s coming to Hulu in October 2023?
  4. What’s coming to Disney+ in October 2023?
  5. What’s coming to Max in October 2023?
  6. What’s coming to Paramount+ in October 2023?
  7. What’s coming to Shudder in October 2023?
  8. What’s coming to Peacock in October 2023?
What’s coming to Netflix in October 2023?

What’s coming to Netflix in October 2023?

Dune is coming to Netflix.
Image: Warner Bros.

What’s available on Netflix October 1?

The Adventures of Tintin

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

A Beautiful Mind

Casper

Drake & Josh: Seasons 1-3

Dune (2021)

Elysium

Gladiator

Hot Tub Time Machine

Kung Fu Panda

The Little Rascals (1994)

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

Role Models

War of the Worlds

What’s available on Netflix October 11?

It Follows

What’s available on Netflix October 12?

Deliver Us from Evil

The Fall of the House of Usher

What’s available on Netflix October 13?

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3: Game Over

What’s available on Netflix October 17?

The Devil on Trial

What’s available on Netflix October 24?

Minions

What’s coming to Prime Video in October 2023?

What’s coming to Prime Video in October 2023?

Polite Society is coming to Prime.
Image: Focus

What’s available on Prime October 1?

Beethoven

Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure

Bubba Ho-Tep

Casino Royale

Charlotte’s Web

Crawl

The Day After Tomorrow

Daybreakers

Diamonds Are Forever

Die Another Day

Disturbing Behavior

Doom

Dr. No

For Your Eyes Only

From Russia With Love

Godzilla vs. Kong

The Golden Compass

Goldeneye

Goldfinger

Green Lantern

High-Rise

John Tucker Must Die

King Solomon’s Mines

License to Kill

Live and Let Die

The Living Daylights

The Love Guru

Mac and Me

The Man with the Golden Gun

Mars Attacks!

Masters of the Universe

Moonraker

Nanny McPhee

Nanny McPhee Returns

Nerve

Never Say Never Again

Nutcracker: The Motion Picture

Octopussy

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Spectre

Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron

The Spy Who Loved Me

Suicide Squad

Thunderball

Tomorrow Never Dies

UHF

Universal Soldier

The World Is Not Enough 

You Only Live Twice

What’s available on Prime October 6?

Totally Killer

What’s available on Prime October 9?

Missing Link

Teen Titans Go! to the Movies

What’s available on Prime October 10?

Renfield

What’s available on Prime October 17?

Polite Society

What’s available on Prime October 23?

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

What’s available on Prime October 25?

Studio 666

What’s coming to Hulu in October 2023?

What’s coming to Hulu in October 2023?

Star Trek is coming to Hulu.
Image: Hulu

What’s available on Hulu October 1?

50 First Dates, 2004

Bogus, 1996

Daybreakers, 2010

Dark Shadows, 2012

Doctor Sleep, 2019

Exorcism Of Emily Rose, 2005

Exorcist: The Beginning, 2004

Godzilla 2000, 2000

Godzilla: Final Wars, 2005

Godzilla, 1998

Hanna, 2011

Interview With the Vampire, 1994

It (Stephen King’s), 1990

It Chapter Two, 2019

Leprechaun, 1993

Leprechaun II, 1994

Leprechaun III, 1995

Leprechaun 4: Lost In Space, 1997

Leprechaun V: In The Hood, 2000

Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood, 2003

Leprechaun Origins, 2014

Leprechaun Returns, 2019

Nightmare Alley, 2021

Oblivion, 2013

The Omen, 2006

Shaun Of The Dead, 2004

Star Trek, 2009

Stoker, 2011

Synchronicity, 2015

Underwater, 2020

What’s available on Hulu October 5?

The Boogeyman, 2023

What’s available on Hulu October 15?

Hobo With A Shotgun, 2011

Slotherhouse, 2023

What’s coming to Disney+ in October 2023?

What’s coming to Disney+ in October 2023?

Haunted Mansion is coming to Disney+
Image: Disney

What’s available on Disney+ October 4?

Haunted Mansion

What’s available on Disney+ October 5?

Loki Season 2

What’s available on Disney+ October 13?

Goosebumps (series)

What’s available on Disney+ October 20?

Werewolf by Night in Color

What’s available on Disney+ October 27?

LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red

What’s coming to Max in October 2023?

What’s coming to Max in October 2023?

Meg 2 is coming to Max.
Image: Warner Bros.

What’s available on Max October 1?

The Adventures of Pinocchio (1996)

Angels in the Outfield (1951)

Bee Season (2005)

Beetlejuice (1988)

Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

Critters 3 (1991)

The Curse of Frankenstein (1957)

Daphne & Velma (2018)

Dark Shadows (2012)

Dracula A.D. 1972 (1972)

Dracula Has Risen from the Grave (1969)

Final Destination (2000)

Final Destination 2 (2003)

Final Destination 3 (2006)

Final Destination 5 (2011)

The Final Destination (2009)

Freddy vs. Jason (2003)

Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991)

Friday the 13th (2009)

Furious 7 (2015)

The Grey (2011)

Hackers (1995)

The Haunting (1963)

Horror of Dracula (1958)

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012)

Jumanji (1995)

Kate & Leopold (2001)

The Last Stand (2013)

Leatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III (1990)

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)

Looney Tunes: Back In Action (2003)

The Lost Boys (1987)

Meg 2: The Trench (2023)

The Mummy (1959)

The Neverending Story (1984)

The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter (1991)

Pet Sematary (1989)

Pet Sematary II (1992)

The Phantom of The Opera (2004)

Pleasantville (1998)

Poltergeist (1982)

Pootie Tang (2001)

Scream (1996)

Scream 2 (1997)

Scream 3 (2000)

Small Soldiers (1998)

Son of the Mask (2005)

Soylent Green (1973)

Species (1995)

Species II (1998)

Species III (2004)

Stephen King’s Cat’s Eye (1985)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning (2006)

Tom and Jerry: The Movie (1993)

Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale (2007)

Tom and Jerry: Santa’s Little Helpers (2014)

Trick ‘r Treat (2009)

Upgrade (2018)

Warm Bodies (2013)

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

What’s available on Max October 5?

Our Flag Means Death, Season 2 (Max Original)

What’s available on Max October 12?

Doom Patrol, Season 4 (Max Original)

Frankelda’s Book of Spooks (Max Original)

What’s available on Max October 23?

30 Coins, Season 2 (HBO)

Justice League: Warworld (2023)

What’s coming to Paramount+ in October 2023?

What’s coming to Paramount+ in October 2023?

Indiana Jones comes back to Paramount+.
Image: Paramount

What’s available on Paramount+ October 1?

Airplane!

Airplane II: The Sequel

An American Haunting

Beowulf (2007)

Better Off Dead

Clerks

Crawl

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Deep Impact

District 9

Face/Off

Firestarter (1987)

The Grudge

The Host

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

Jackass Number Two

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life

The Love Guru

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein

Minority Report

Mulholland Drive

Phantasm

The Prestige

The Ring Two

Scrooged

A Simple Plan

Suspiria (1977)

Teeth

Train to Busan

Universal Soldier

Vampire in Brooklyn

Vanilla Sky

The Warriors

What Lies Beneath

What’s coming to Shudder in October 2023?

What’s coming to Shudder in October 2023?

Evil Dead 2 is coming to Shudder.
Image: Paramount

What’s available on Shudder October 1?

Dead End

Evil Dead II

The Gate

Killer Klowns From Outer Space

Lake Mungo

Lords of Salem

May

What’s available on Shudder October 2?

Hell House LLC: The Director’s Cut

Hell House LLC II: The Abaddon Hotel

Hell House LLC III: Lake of Fire

Spirit Halloween

What’s available on Shudder October 6?

V/H/S/85

What’s available on Shudder October 9?

All Hallows’ Eve

All Hallows’ Eve 2

Dog Soldiers

What’s available on Shudder October 13?

The Puppetman

What’s available on Shudder October 16?

Lockdown Tower

What’s available on Shudder October 20?

Night of the Hunted

What’s available on Shudder October 23?

Kidnapped

The Midnight Man

What’s available on Shudder October 27?

When Evil Lurks

What’s available on Shudder October 30?

Hell House LLC Origins: The Carmichael Manor

What’s available on Shudder October 31?

Saw

Saw II

Saw III

Saw IV

Saw V

Saw VI

Saw 3D

What’s coming to Peacock in October 2023?

What’s coming to Peacock in October 2023?

Back to the Future comes to Peacock.
Image: Universal

What’s available on Peacock October 1?

Back to the Future, 1985

Back to the Future II, 1989

Back to the Future III, 1990

Casper’s Haunted Christmas, 2000

Cowboys & Aliens, 2011

Death Becomes Her, 1992

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, 1982

Ender’s Game, 2013

Escape Plan, 2013

The Exorcism of Emily Rose, 2005

Exorcist: The Beginning, 2004

The Faculty, 1998

Hell Fest, 2018

Hot Fuzz, 2007

How to Train Your Dragon, 2010

I Know What You Did Last Summer, 1997

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, 1998

I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer, 2006

Jurassic Park, 1993

Jurassic Park III, 2001

Jurassic World, 2015

Krampus, 2015

The Lost World: Jurassic Park, 1997

The Mist, 2007

Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension, 2015

Paul, 2011

Scream 4, 2011

Shaun of the Dead, 2004

Silent Hill, 2006

Split, 2017

Step Brothers, 2008

TED, 2012

Texas Chainsaw 3D, 2013

Winchester, 2018

Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey, 2023

Zombieland, 2009

What’s available on Peacock October 6?

The Continental: From The World Of John Wick, Night 3 (Peacock Original)

What’s available on Peacock October 10?

LEGO: Jurassic Park: The Unofficial Retelling, New Episode (Peacock)

What’s available on Peacock October 1?

The Black Phone, 2021

What’s available on Peacock October 16? 

47 Ronin, 2013

Hellboy, 2019

