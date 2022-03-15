The first full-length trailer for Ms. Marvel is here and it’s as adorable, fun, and exciting as the comics. Full of absolutely excellent directorial decisions and featuring Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel, the new series looks like a tone-perfect mashup of Scott Pilgrim vs. The World and Sky High.

Disney+ also released a poster for the new series, and revealed the June 8th streaming date. In the trailer, Khan attempts to balance high school, family, and super powers, in a coming-of-age story that the Disney+ Marvel shows have been missing. This kind of teenage camp has been absent from superhero films of late, and while Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse, did an absolutely excellent job, it’s a delight to see Vellani taking up the mantle of “Awkward Kid, Awkward Powers, Awkward Family.”

In the comics, Kamala is a fanfiction-writing, daydreaming gamer who desperately wants to be like her idol, Captain Marvel. She doesn’t quite fit in at home, among her muslim family who thinks that Kamala has become “too American,” and her struggles at high school are the usual fare of mean girls, hot boys, and navigating the confusing social mores of friendship.

The Ms. Marvel comics have flown off the shelves since Kamala Khan’s solo debut in 2014. It won multiple awards in the two years following its initial release, and continues to sell well. The character quickly became a fan favorite and has appeared in multiple games, spinoffs, shows, and other adaptions. Seeing her take center stage for her show is an exciting step, especially as Kamala Khan is the first original standalone comics character to be released on Disney+ (Hawkeye gave us Kate Bishop of course, but was a co-lead show, with Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton). Episodes are directed by an all-star team, including Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. Bisha K. Ali is the head writer.

Ms. Marvel will premier on Disney+ on June 8.

